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SLKY World Announces Acquisition of 'Our Little Miracle' by N. Theyeb, a Bold Debut Fiction from the Heart of West Asia

west asian woman in blue abaya carrying a notebook and pen with elegant golden accents

Writing under the name N. Theyeb, the author signed with SLKY World after a recent literary conference in the region.

Mariana De Carli in sparkly black top against a gold background while posing for the camera

Mariana De' Carli, Founder of SLKY World

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SLKY World LLC logo

The new literary fiction debut by N. Theyeb has been signed for release in 2027, following its acquisition by Orlando's SLKY World indie book publisher.

As a writer of women's literary fiction myself, I am very excited to welcome a new voice to our portfolio that will bring in a fresh perspective to the genre.”
— Mariana De' Carli, Founder of SLKY World

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent publisher SLKY World is proud to announce the publication of Our Little Miracle, a debut literary fiction by N. Theyeb, an emerging regional voice writing from within the Arabian Peninsula.

Our Little Miracle follows sisters Salma and Farah through the intimate architecture of family life, tracing the conversations, silences, and accumulated pressures that shape two women as they navigate the expectations of a traditional society that places enormous cultural weight on motherhood and childbearing. Through the bonds, boundaries, and fractures of an extended family, the novel examines female identity, autonomy, and rage with precision and honesty.

The novel arrives at a moment of significant cultural conversation across West Asia and the broader Arab world, where writers are asking questions about changing female identity, familial obligation, and the space between tradition and selfhood.

N. Theyeb is a debut Arab author from West Asia writing under a pseudonym and a lover of good stories. Theyeb's interest in writing began at age seven, when they borrowed their father's laptop to write a short story about a troubled couple encountering the ghost of a young boy. The stories Theyeb tells reflect a lifelong interest in the relationships people have with themselves and with each other. The biggest trouble Theyeb faced in childhood was reading an unassigned book during class. When not reading or writing, Theyeb enjoys spending time with family and friends, swimming, and making subpar embroidery.

Mariana De' Carli, Founder of SLKY World, said: "N. Theyeb writes about the interior lives of people in a way that is specific enough to be unmistakably regional and universal enough to reach any reader who has ever felt the weight of what a family expects of them. This is exactly the kind of debut that independent publishing exists to bring into the world."

Our Little Miracle will launch with major physical and online retailers worldwide in 2027.

Review copy requests may be made via: editorial@slky.world

Mariana De Carli
SLKY World LLC
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SLKY World Announces Acquisition of 'Our Little Miracle' by N. Theyeb, a Bold Debut Fiction from the Heart of West Asia

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