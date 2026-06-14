Governor Mills Mourns Passing of Searsmont Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Woodbury

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement mourning the passing of Searsmont Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Woodbury, who died this morning as a result of injuries he sustained fighting the May 15 fire at Robbins Lumber in Searsmont:

"I am deeply saddened to learn that Assistant Fire Chief of Searsmont, Wayne Woodbury, has died as a result of the injuries he sustained fighting the fire at Robbins Lumber in Searsmont. Wayne gave his life to protect his community, and his sacrifice and example will never be forgotten. On behalf of the people of Maine, I extend my deepest condolences to the Searsmont Fire Department, to his community and to all impacted by this devastating loss."