SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races 2026 – SJM Golden Jubilee sweeps Open and Mixed categories in Standard Dragon Boat Race, Galaxy Pearl claims crown in Women’s category

MACAU, June 14 - Organized by the Sports Bureau, SJM Resorts, S.A. (SJM) and the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China, and co-organized by the Municipal Affairs Bureau and the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, the Macao Standard Dragon Boat Race (500m) for the Open, Women’s, and Mixed categories of the SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races 2026 took place today (14 June) at the Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre. After rounds of intense battles, SJM Golden Jubilee clinched the championships in the Open and Mixed categories, while Galaxy Pearl claimed the title in the Women’s category. More exciting races will take place on 19 June, the day of the Tung Ng Festival, including the Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race Open and Women’s categories (500m), and the Macao University Student Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race (500m).

A total of 28 teams competed in the Open category today. The six teams that advanced to the grand final are MGM, Dong Rong Dragon Boat Team, SJM Golden Jubilee, Wynn, Sands China, and SJM Prosperous. SJM Golden Jubilee and Wynn were neck to neck from start to finish. Ultimately, SJM Golden Jubilee crossed the finish line first in 1:56.732 to secure the title. Wynn placed second in 1:57.899, while Dong Rong Dragon Boat Team took third place.

Ten teams participated this year Women’s category. In the grand final, Galaxy Pearl led from start to finish to clinch the championship with a time of 2:12.632, followed by SJM Lotus and Wynn.

In the Mixed category, 15 participating teams competed across different groups for qualification, with the following 6 teams successfully securing their places in the grand final: NC – Sky, Sands China, SJM Golden Jubilee, Tong Lei Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd, Galaxy Pioneer, and Macao Youth Canoe Club. In the grand final that took center stage as the highlight of the day, SJM Golden Jubilee and Tong Lei Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd engaged in a fierce competition. In the end, SJM Golden Jubilee emerged victorious with a winning time of 2:02.554, while Tong Lei Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd and Sands China finished as the runner-up and third place respectively.

Guests attending the event included: Ms. Lei Si Leng, Acting President of the Sports Bureau; Ms. Angela Leong, Director of SJM Resorts, S.A.; Mr. Lai Pak Leng, Chairman of the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China; Mr. Chan Hao Weng, Member of the Legislative Assembly; Mr. Cheang Kai Meng, Vice-President of the Sports Bureau; Ms. Fu Si Na, Acting Vice-President of the Sports Bureau; Mr. Vong Ka Hou, President of the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China; Mr. Siu Yu Hong, Member of the Sports Committee; Dr. Nuno da Luz Martins, Vice Secretary and General Counsel of SJM Resorts, S.A..

The Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race Open and Women’s categories (500m) and the Macao University Student Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race (500m) will be held on the day of the Tung Ng Festival. Elite dragon boat teams from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, and the Philippines will compete with local teams for the championships.

The Races will be broadcast live on TV channels including TDM Ou Mun, TDM Entertainment and Ou Mun-Macau (with Cantonese and Portuguese commentaries), on the event’s official website www.macaodragonboat.com and on “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page.

For more information, please visit the official website www.macaodragonboat.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.