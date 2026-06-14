Enterprise Integration Has Become the Modernization Bet Mid-Market Companies Underrate, Says APPSeCONNECT

Enterprise Integration Has Become the Modernization Bet Mid-Market Companies Underrate

Enterprise integration now drives AI and modernization success. APPSeCONNECT shares 5 questions to assess readiness and avoid costly failures.

TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most modernization programs do not fail at the application layer. They fail in the space between applications. That space is where enterprise integration systems live, and it is the part of the stack mid-market companies consistently underfund.The pattern is familiar. A business buys a new ERP CRM , and eCommerce platform. Each one works. The problem is that none of them agree on what is true. Orders sit in one system, inventory in another, customer records in a third, and staff reconcile the difference by hand.The cost is measurable. Gartner has estimated that poor data quality, much of it caused by siloed and unintegrated systems, costs organizations an average of $12.9 million per year.The scale has grown with the software stack. Research summarized by ONEiO found that mid-market organizations now run between 150 and 250 SaaS applications. Integration stopped being a one-time project and became continuous operational infrastructure. The Business Research Company values the iPaaS market at $8.87 billion in 2026, rising to $26.9 billion by 2030.Fragmentation is now a governance problem, not just a technical one. ONEiO reports that 44% of IT leaders name data silos as their biggest integration challenge. As low-code tools spread, business teams build their own connections, creating ungoverned data flows and compliance exposure under regimes such as GDPR.Getting integration wrong shows up as failed transformation. McKinsey research continues to put the digital transformation failure rate near 70%. Integrate.io found that failed ERP projects cost organizations an average of $15 million in direct costs.AI raises the stakes further. Autonomous systems cannot reason across data they cannot reach. A 2026 survey published by nx1.io found that only 7% of organizations describe their data as fully ready for AI. The integration layer is becoming the governed bridge between AI agents and the systems of record they act on.APPSeCONNECT, an ERP-first integration platform, recommends that leaders assess integration readiness before evaluating any platform. Five questions surface most of the risk: Where is data manually re-keyed today? Which integrations would break if a connected system updated its API? Who governs the data flows business teams have built? Does the ERP function as the single source of operational truth? Could an AI-driven process act on this data safely right now?Clean, governed, real-time data is the precondition for every modernization outcome a business wants. Companies that treat enterprise integration as a strategic bet, rather than a line item, will be the ones whose modernization spend finally compounds.

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