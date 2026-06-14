ESG and Anti-ESG Shareholder Proposals in 2026

In many ways, the 2026 proxy season has been markedly different than prior seasons, due, in no small part, to the November 2025 decision by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) Staff not to provide substantive guidance on the grounds on which a company could omit a shareholder proposal under most prongs of Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). This change in the SEC’s approach created a new dynamic between companies and proponents, including with respect to the level of engagement between the parties and the factors a company must consider in determining whether to include a proposal in its proxy statement. What is not different from the 2025 proxy season, though, is the prevalence of “anti-ESG” shareholder proposals submitted to public companies. These proposals are generally critical of, or question the value of, company policies or initiatives related to environmental, social or governance (“ESG”) factors, including how the company discloses, reacts to and manages ESG-related risks and policies, such as, for example, risks related to carbon emissions, as well as policies addressing diversity, shareholder rights and corporate social responsibility.[1] As of the midpoint of the 2026 proxy season, “anti-ESG” proposals are very common, just as they have been in recent years.

As of May 31, 2026, approximately 135 ESG-related proposals have been voted on by public company shareholders, constituting almost 35% of the total shareholder proposals voted on to date this proxy season.[2] Almost 38% of these, or around 50 proposals, are “anti-ESG” proposals, while the remaining around 80 proposals, or about 62% of the ESG-related proposals, support ESG-related actions or disclosure. Approximately 28 additional anti-ESG proposals were excluded through the Rule 14a-8 no action process.[3] Just as in both 2024 and 2025, none of the ESG-related proposals has received a passing shareholder vote. In 2026, the average vote in favor of anti-ESG proposals was about 1.7%; such proposals received a median support level of 1.07%. The average vote in favor of proposals supporting ESG is higher, at almost 13.3%, with a median support level of about 11.2%; one pro-ESG climate-related proposal received 47% support.

No-Action Requests Related to ESG Proposals

Under Rule 14a-8, shareholders generally have a right to include proposals in a company’s proxy statement alongside management’s proposals, subject to certain procedural and substantive requirements. If a company intends to exclude a proposal from its proxy materials, it is required to notify the SEC and provide certain information in accordance with Rule 14a-8(j). Prior to the 2026 proxy season, this typically took the form of a “no-action” request, in which a company would ask the SEC Staff to provide its view on whether it concurred that there was a legal basis to exclude a proposal under Rule 14a-8 and agree that it would not take action against a company that omits the proposal. However, as noted above, in November 2025, the SEC announced that during the 2025-2026 proxy season it will not respond to no-action requests related to most bases for exclusion under Rule 14a-8.

While the SEC Staff is generally not expressing any substantive opinions on shareholder proposals in 2026, companies are still required to give notice to the SEC and proposal proponents if they intend to exclude a proposal from their proxy materials. To date, companies have submitted approximately 190 Rule 14a-8 exclusion notices to the SEC in 2026; about 60, or almost 35%, are ESG-related. About 53% of those proposals opposed ESG-related measures, while the remaining 47% supported ESG-related factors—a remarkably even split.

Of the anti-ESG-related proposals excluded in reliance on Rule 14a-8, there were some recurring topics that appeared in multiple proposals. These include:

evaluating the reputational, human capital, operational, legal, and other relevant risks of excluding religious charities from a company’s employee-gift match program;

informing shareholders of the expected and potential return on investment (ROI) from a company’s climate commitments, as well as proposals related to greenhouse gas emissions reduction efforts and/or “net zero” commitments; and

requesting a report or risk analysis related to reproductive rights and gender-related healthcare issues.

Interestingly, while many of these topics were the subject of ESG-related proposals in prior years, some were new in the 2026 proxy season—for example, proposals related to gender related healthcare policy or the impacts of U.S. immigration policy. In light of the SEC’s decision not to provide substantive guidance on no-action requests, companies often relied, at least in part, on precedent established by the Staff’s treatment of similar proposals. In the absence of prior proposals on the same subject, it is impossible to know what the SEC Staff would have concluded based on a substantive review; however, more than one company was comfortable enough excluding a proposal without direct precedent. Topics and Trends in Anti-ESG Proposals With respect to both shareholder proposals excluded under Rule 14a-8 and those that were voted on by shareholders, certain anti-ESG proposal themes are evident. A majority of anti-ESG proposals so far in 2026 deal with topics thought to be traditionally anti-ESG, such as challenging DEI programs or opposing efforts to mitigate climate change, as follows:

These proposals can be further catalogued as follows:

Proposals Regarding Consumer Values, Free Speech and Religious Exercise

In the largest uptick in proposal topics in the 2026 season, almost a quarter of anti-ESG proposals focused on the views expressed and the policy positions taken by companies, officers and directors, and the potential impact of such views and actions on the company’s employees and customers, and by inference, its financial condition. This proxy season, proposals seemed to focus on three main areas: risk of negative impacts of certain charitable giving, risk of misalignment between a company’s values and those of its customers or viewpoint discrimination against customers, and risks of religious discrimination against employees.

Risks Related to Charitable Giving

In the 2026 season to date, almost 20 companies (more than three times the amount in 2025) received a proposal requesting an analysis of “the benefits, costs, and legal, reputational, competitive, and other relevant risks of the company’s charitable support [or employee-gift match program].” This proposal is similar to, but more comprehensive than, last year’s most frequent anti-ESG proposal asking how such “contributions impact [a company’s] risks related to discrimination against individuals based on their speech or religious exercise.” Interestingly, around ten of these proposals were excluded in the 2026 season under Rule 14a-8, despite the fact that, in 2025, the SEC denied no-action relief to similar proposals. As in previous years, these proposals, when voted on, all received low levels of shareholder support, with no proposal receiving more than 2.2% support in 2026 to date.

Risks Related to Misalignment of Company Values with Customer Values or Viewpoint Discrimination Against Customers

So far this proxy season, two companies received a proposal asking for an evaluation of how the company’s policies, public statements, and corporate partnerships may be misaligned with the values of its customer base, and potential related legal, regulatory, and reputational risk. Three additional companies received similar proposals, including a version of an anti-ESG proposal seen frequently in the 2025 proxy season, asking how a company “oversees risks related to discrimination against users or customers based on their viewpoints under ‘hate speech,’ ‘misinformation,’ and ‘related policies.’” As with most anti-ESG proposals, the themes remain constant, but the specifics of the proposal tend to vary from year to year, although, as in prior years, support in 2026 for proposals on which shareholders voted did not reach 3%.

Risks of Failing to Allow Faith-Based Employee Resource Groups

In the 2026 season to date, two proposals asked companies to evaluate the risks, including “reputational, human capital, operational, legal, and other relevant risks of failing to allow faith-based” employee resource groups. These proposals allege that failing to allow these groups amounts to discrimination; “if the company is serious about ditching socially motivated messaging, and committing to equal treatment for employees, it would be a massive oversight, and therefore a significant incursion of legal & reputational risk on the company’s part, to not allow faith-based [business resource groups] as part of this commitment.” While in recent years there were other proposals related to religious discrimination against employees, this particular proposal was not as prevalent. Both proposals received less than 1% support.

Proposals Related to Healthcare and Reproductive Rights

One of the largest shifts in anti-ESG proposals in 2026 came in the area of proposals related to healthcare and reproductive rights, constituting around 13% of total anti-ESG proposals, which does not seem mirrored by a similar uptick in pro-ESG proposals. These proposals were not overly common, if present at all, in recent proxy seasons. Two topics dominated: the first category of proposals asked companies about “risks related to distributing mifepristone and detailing any strategies beyond litigation and legal compliance,” while the second asked companies about risks related to providing gender-affirming care within employee healthcare and benefits packages. Only four of these proposals were voted on by shareholders, and all received less than 1.5% support.

Anti-DEI Proposals

The prevalence of anti-DEI proposals decreased dramatically from 2025, when such proposals constituted more than 40% of the anti-ESG proposals on which shareholders voted, to about 14% of such proposals in 2026 to date. Support for such proposals fell, too, from a maximum of around 3% support in 2025 to an average of 1.26% support in 2026, with maximum support of about 2.2%. While it is unclear if this means support for anti-DEI proposals is waning, either from proponents, shareholders, or both, it is worth noting that the language of such proposals has softened, too. In 2026, multiple proposals were directly focused on the impact of DEI on shareholder value and a company’s financial status, including proposals that asked companies to assess DEI programs in terms of net present value and/or whether they provide a positive return on investment, accounting for litigation risk and, in some cases, “backlash for perceived and/or actual discrimination in the name of equity and inclusion,” while others requested that companies evaluate the risks to shareholder value, reputation, and legal compliance associated with incorporating ESG and DEI metrics into executive compensation plans. In 2025, anti-DEI proposals tended to be very strongly worded, including clear requests that companies consider abolishing DEI policies altogether.

While it’s impossible to be certain about the rationale for this shift, the SEC has spoken often in the recent past about the need to tie all corporate actions to shareholder value, including remarks by Commissioner Hester Peirce in which she stated that “[a] singular focus on building corporate value for shareholders precludes companies from spending time and resources on matters that do not contribute to the company’s long-term value: no pet projects for executives, no non-financial targets to afford managers the freedom to claim success when the company is failing financially, no spending simply to silence the loud hawkers of the controversial issue du jour, no commandeering of the company’s resources to further one shareholder’s favorite cause. […] Directors and executive officers serve shareholders and society best by keeping the companies they guide focused on maximizing long-term financial value.”[4] Perhaps shareholder proposal proponents have shifted their focus in response to the SEC’s views, seeing a greater chance of success by aligning with the regulator’s messaging, or perhaps the shift reflects an overall change in the political climate in the United States.