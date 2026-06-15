World Class Hologram Zoo Attraction Opens in Vancouver Entertainment Market

Customers Experience Holographic Animals and Environments Which Appear real but are Made of Laser Light

Immerse Wildlife Entertainment Centre Offers Animal Close Ups in Vancouver Style

I always felt there was room for another family attraction in the city, and I am excited to share the Hologram Zoo with many locals and tourists” — Robert Frost

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hologram Zoo Vancouver , British Columbia’s first holographic wildlife attraction, is now open in the heart of the city's entertainment area. The Canadian-owned location features holographic environments where guests can visit countries around the world and interact with animals, dinosaurs and other creatures all without leaving the city. The innovative entertainment technology was created by Australian company, Axiom Holographics , and uses laser projection and mathematical algorithms to create the illusion of holographic environments. Hologram Zoo Vancouver is the 25th location to open in partnership with Axiom.Featured experiences include a number of continental wildlife exhibits (such as Africa and Australia), a dinosaur show and numerous others designed for visitors of all ages. The attraction offers families, tourists, and community groups an engaging way to explore nature in a highly immersive setting. At a time where consumers are increasingly concerned about animal ethics, Hologram Zoo Vancouver provides an alternative way to learn about animals that is nature friendly and does not involve captivity.“Spending many years in British Columbia, I have fond memories of raising my own kids in Vancouver," says Rob Frost, owner of the Hologram Zoo Vancouver. "I always felt there was room for another family attraction in the city, and I am excited to share the Hologram Zoo with many locals and tourists. The fact that Hologram Zoo Vancouver can provide that, while also supporting wildlife conservation charities, makes this project especially meaningful to me.”Entry to the Hologram Zoo Vancouver includes an immersive experience lasting 30-40 minutes, Hollywood style green-screen photos and videos instantly downloaded to your phone, and an exclusive souvenir. "We are also excited to announce that a portion of every ticket will be donated to a wildlife or conservation charity – chosen each month by our guests" said Frost.For Axiom Holographics, the Vancouver location represents another step in the company's expansion of immersive attractions across international markets. "We are proud to continue to partner with people around the world to build the Hologram Zoo brand", said Bruce Dell CEO of Axiom Holographics. "We view Vancouver as a key location for our brand in North America. The Hologram Zoo combines storytelling, innovation, and imagination to create memorable moments that appeal to visitors of all ages- we know that British Columbians will love it".The attraction is now open to the public, with information on tickets, operating hours, group bookings, and special events available through the Hologram Zoo Vancouver website. Customers are encouraged to book online to secure their preferred time slot. The Hologram Zoo Vancouver is located at 50 Smithe Street, Vancouver.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.