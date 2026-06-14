Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator Sets Off Global Scale-Up in Full Swing with the ‘1st Pan-Pan Day.’

Attendees take a commemorative photo after finishing the 2026 Pangyo Global Accelerating Program The start of the Global Accelerating Program The Global Accelerating Program is in progress The entrance of The Link at Gyeonggi Startup Campus, where the Global Accelerating Program was held

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Support for the global growth of promising startups in the Pangyo region entered a new chapter. On June 2, ‘Kick-Off & the 1st Pan-Pan Day’ was successfully held at the Gyeonggi Startup Campus The Link located in Pangyo, as part of the ‘2026 Global Accelerating Program for Revitalizing the Pangyo Ecosystem’ hosted by the Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator (GBSA).Amid fierce competition, 11 innovative startups poised to lead future industries were finally selected to participate in this program. Looking into the profiles of the participating companies, first, DEEPVELO manufactures sustainable water treatment systems to boost agricultural productivity. At the same time, MO Sports showcases biomechanics-driven recovery shoes engineered with ergonomic gait structure design. Mond Inc. delivers an AI agent that automatically generates video ads from a single website URL, and Minimap operates a verified game review platform authenticated by actual user playtime.THIRDWORKS offers an integrated trade management solution powered by data-driven AI models, while APELLES provides a mobile app-based management platform for electronic display devices. EKONOLOGY developed an IoT-driven oral care solution integrating smart oral irrigators and diagnostic platforms. At the same time, Taiga Global (brand name Mosslab) proposes eco-friendly indoor lifestyle devices that utilize moss-based technology. Additionally, PROVOICE offers global expansion accelerator services for domestic indie IPs (illustrators, Instatoons, webtoons), and PLUM LOCATION deploys a custom-formulated wellness and sports nutrition supplement brand. Lastly, HAMADA LABS is preparing for a leap forward by providing a global workflow automation infrastructure solution powered by a multi-AI agent engine.During the event, an Investor Relations (IR) introduction session was held, giving each company 5 minutes to present their business items directly. They also continued active networking while sharing vivid insights for entering local markets under the theme of ‘Asian Market Status and Entry Strategies.’ Y&ARCHER , in charge of operating this project, activates the ‘AC 2.0’ model, a full-lifecycle customized growth support framework that goes beyond simple investment attraction to cultivate the self-sustainability of startups to survive on their own. They plan to maximize commercialization capabilities through their rich overseas Proof of Concept (PoC) experience spanning 121 companies, alongside 1-on-1 mentoring from ‘SIR,’ a senior expert group of retired conglomerate executives. They will support successful settlement in overseas markets such as Southeast Asia by actively leveraging global partnerships across 22 countries and Thailand’s local corporate infrastructure.Starting with this 1st edition, ‘Pan-Pan Day,’ a core investor networking event, will be held on the third Thursday of each month. It will unfold across diverse themes, including a meet-up with G-Fund operators (funds invested by Gyeonggi-do) in July, an overseas VC roundtable in August, and a conglomerate open-innovation briefing session in September. The program will proceed with a strategic roadmap for the successful scale-up of startups, including participation in the global conference ‘A-STREAM’ on Jeju Island in October, a local performance-sharing session in Thailand in November, and the final Demo Day in December.With the full support of GBSA, attention is focused on the meaningful achievements, M&As, and investment-attraction exit cases that these 11 innovative Pangyo enterprises will generate on the global stage through this program.The Global Accelerating Program is supervised by GBSA’s Techno Valley Innovation Division and is operated by Y&ARCHER, which identifies promising startups aiming to enter the global market. It provides comprehensive support for practical growth, including residency spaces, overseas market-entry consulting, IR pitching training, and support for participating in global Demo Days.

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