Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation Board member New position Queens Symphony Orchestra Board
Music and Art Drive Communities Joann Hsieh has been at the forefront of this movement all her life.
DDMF is pleased to announce that Joann Hsieh, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Queens Symphony Orchestra (QSO), one of New York City’s most enduring and community rooted cultural institutions.
Joann brings to the QSO board a distinguished record of leadership, strategic governance, and commitment to public serving initiatives. At DDMF, she has played a central role in advancing organizational priorities, strengthening community partnerships, and supporting mission driven programming. Her appointment reflects both her professional excellence and her dedication to expanding access to the arts across New York City.
About the Queens Symphony Orchestra
Founded in 1953, the Queens Symphony Orchestra is the oldest and only professional orchestra in the borough of Queens, and is a long standing cultural anchor in New York City. QSO is known for its commitment to accessible, high quality orchestral performances, robust music education programs, and deep engagement with the borough’s diverse communities. The Orchestra presents free and low cost concerts, collaborates with schools and community organizations, and champions programming that reflects the cultural richness of Queens—the most diverse county in the United States.
As a member of the Board of Directors, Joann will help guide QSO’s strategic direction, support its artistic and educational mission, and strengthen its role as a vital cultural resource for residents of all ages.
DDMF congratulates Joann on this well deserved appointment and looks forward to the impact her leadership will bring to the Queens Symphony Orchestra and the broader arts community.
Danny DeGennaro Foundation (website)
Edward Mero
Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation
+1 954-227-8186
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Young Music and Art scholarship winners talk about Danny DeGennaro Foundation Experience
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.