Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation Board member New position Queens Symphony Orchestra Board

DDMF and Joann Hsieh ( Hosting Holiday Party NYC )

Joann Hsieh ( Hosting Holiday Party NYC )

Musical Scholarships and Recording Releasing and Promoting

Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation

Bronze Sculpture created by artist Nilda Comas

Life size sculpture by artist Nilda Comas of Danny DeGennaro on Bucks County College Campus

Music and Art Drive Communities Joann Hsieh has been at the forefront of this movement all her life.

Joann brings a caring heart and expertise to all the various projects and endeavors she is part of. We are proud to have her on DDMF board and look forward to her new role on QSO”
— Edward A. Mero DDMF President
NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joann Hsieh is Appointed to the Board of Directors of the Queens Symphony Orchestra

DDMF is pleased to announce that Joann Hsieh, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Queens Symphony Orchestra (QSO), one of New York City’s most enduring and community rooted cultural institutions.

Joann brings to the QSO board a distinguished record of leadership, strategic governance, and commitment to public serving initiatives. At DDMF, she has played a central role in advancing organizational priorities, strengthening community partnerships, and supporting mission driven programming. Her appointment reflects both her professional excellence and her dedication to expanding access to the arts across New York City.

About the Queens Symphony Orchestra
Founded in 1953, the Queens Symphony Orchestra is the oldest and only professional orchestra in the borough of Queens, and is a long standing cultural anchor in New York City. QSO is known for its commitment to accessible, high quality orchestral performances, robust music education programs, and deep engagement with the borough’s diverse communities. The Orchestra presents free and low cost concerts, collaborates with schools and community organizations, and champions programming that reflects the cultural richness of Queens—the most diverse county in the United States.

As a member of the Board of Directors, Joann will help guide QSO’s strategic direction, support its artistic and educational mission, and strengthen its role as a vital cultural resource for residents of all ages.

DDMF congratulates Joann on this well deserved appointment and looks forward to the impact her leadership will bring to the Queens Symphony Orchestra and the broader arts community.
Danny DeGennaro Foundation (website)

Edward Mero
Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation
+1 954-227-8186
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Young Music and Art scholarship winners talk about Danny DeGennaro Foundation Experience

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Edward Mero
Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation
+1 954-227-8186
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Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation
757 Se 17 Street
Fort Lauderdale, Pennsylvania, 33316
United States
+1 954-227-8186
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About

Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation was born out of a love for Danny "RIO" DeGennaro and the music he created over his lifetime. Family and friends decided to have world renowned artist Nilda Comas from Italy create a life size sculpture of Danny (in bronze) sitting on large rock playing his guitar. The sculpture is placed on Bucks County Community College Newtown Campus between the music and arts buildings. The foundation went on to create endowment scholarships that are now equal to 25 plus scholarships for art and music. The Danny DeGennaro Foundation also has a vast network of seasoned professions and recording studios. The pros actually mentor the students recording and releasing music. The yearly "Creative Inspiration" Concert held in the Zlock Performing Arts Center gives the aspiring artist a place to perform. Our mantra is Record Release and Promote.

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