TerraMow X to Launch on Kickstarter, Introducing the World’s First Turn-Free AWD AI Robot Mower for Demanding Yards

TerraMow X to Launch on Kickstarter

Next-gen AI robotic mower features Shuttle Drive™ turn-free mowing, six-camera AI vision, and AWD for large lawns, slopes, and complex terrain.

TerraMow X was created for homeowners whose yards are too large, steep or challenging for basic robotic mowers. Our goal is to make autonomous mowing more capable, practical and reliable.” — Harry Zhang, founder of TerraMow

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PR Release Team-- /bluebirddigital.hk/ -- SHENZHEN, China, June 16, 2026 -- TerraMow announced that TerraMow X, its next-generation AI robotic mower built for larger, steeper and more complex residential lawns, will launch on Kickstarter on June 18, 2026.

Designed for demanding yard conditions, TerraMow X combines Shuttle Drive™ turn-free mowing, TerraVision™ 2.0 six-camera AI vision, nRTK-assisted positioning and a high-torque all-wheel-drive platform. Together, these technologies are designed to deliver stronger traction, smoother movement and more capable autonomous mowing across uneven terrain, slopes and complex garden environments.

"TerraMow X was created for homeowners whose yards are too large, steep or challenging for basic robotic mowers," said Harry Zhang, founder of TerraMow. "Our goal is to make autonomous mowing more capable, practical and reliable for real-world lawn care."

Unlike other robotic mowers that frequently pivot at the end of each mowing pass, TerraMow X uses Shuttle Drive™ bi-directional mowing to move forward and backward across the lawn. This turn-free mowing approach helps reduce unnecessary rotation and minimize turf scuffing while improving mowing efficiency.

Powered by TerraVision™ 2.0 and nRTK-assisted positioning, TerraMow X uses a front-and-rear six-camera AI vision system to perceive its surroundings from multiple directions and navigate more reliably around trees, fences, walls and garden structures. Its all-wheel-drive platform supports slopes up to 42° / 90% and lawns up to 1.5 acres in the standard configuration, or up to 2.7 acres with optional expansion batteries.

Through the TerraMow app, users can complete one-tap automatic mapping, adjust virtual boundaries, manage mowing schedules, monitor progress remotely and access live front-and-rear camera views. Additional features include GPS tracking, geo-fencing, lift alerts, PIN protection, IPX6 water resistance and sub-62 dB operation.

TerraMow X also introduces ModuleX™ Hub, a modular expansion platform designed to support future upgrades and accessories. The platform enables compatibility with expansion batteries for extended runtime and lays the foundation for additional lawn-care modules in the future. This modular approach gives TerraMow X greater long-term flexibility, allowing the mower to adapt to different yard-care needs beyond standard autonomous mowing.

Ahead of launch, backers can place a $30 deposit to unlock a $200 credit, bringing the effective starting price to $2,499. Once the Kickstarter campaign goes live, the standalone TerraMow X will be available at an early-bird price of $2,699, compared with an MSRP of $3,599.

To learn more, visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/terramow/terramow-x-awd-worlds-1st-turn-free-awd-ai-robot-mower?ref=profile_created&category_id=338

About TerraMow

TerraMow develops AI-powered robotic lawn mowers designed to make autonomous lawn care smarter, more practical and more dependable for everyday users. Built on earlier product generations and TerraMow's self-developed AI system, the company combines perception technology, robotics engineering and real-world product design to create lawn-care solutions for residential garden environments.

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