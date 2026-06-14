Purple Heart Veteran Takes Mission to Help America’s Veterans to Historic UFC Freedom 250 at the White House

VetClaims.ai founder and CEO Lukas Simianer attends UFC Freedom 250 in Washington, D.C. The veteran-founded company partnered with the historic event to raise awareness of veterans’ benefits and support services.

UFC Freedom 250 Partner VetClaims.ai Founded By Army Veteran Lukas Simianer Has Helped 60,000+ Veterans Pursue Earned Benefits while creating 400+ Veteran Jobs

Veterans shouldn’t have to fight alone for benefits they’ve already earned. UFC Freedom 250 gives us a chance to bring that message to millions of Americans.” — Lukas Simianer, Purple Heart Recipient and Founder & CEO, VetClaims.ai

WASHINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As millions of Americans prepare to watch UFC Freedom 250 at the White House, veteran-founded technology company VetClaims.ai is using the historic event to spotlight a different fight: helping veterans access the benefits they earned through service.Recently announced as an official partner of UFC Freedom 250, an event being promoted as “the most historic sporting event of all time,” VetClaims.ai will use the national stage to raise awareness about the challenges veterans face navigating the benefits system and the resources available to help them.VetClaims.ai was founded by Purple Heart recipient and Army veteran Lukas Simianer after his own struggle navigating the benefits system following combat injuries sustained while serving with the 82nd Airborne Division in Afghanistan.After returning home, Simianer expected the hardest part of his journey to be behind him. Instead, he encountered the same confusing and frustrating benefits process faced by countless veterans across the country.Years later, that experience became the foundation for VetClaims.ai.“I was trained to jump out of airplanes and fight America’s wars,” said Simianer. “Nobody trained me to navigate paperwork, bureaucracy, and the benefits system when I came home. Like so many veterans, I had to figure it out on my own.”Determined to make that journey easier for others, Simianer built VetClaims.ai to help veterans better understand the VA disability process and make informed decisions about their benefits. Today, the company has helped more than 60,000 veterans pursue earned benefits and created more than 400 jobs for veterans across the country.As one of America’s fastest-growing tech-enabled service companies serving veterans, VetClaims.ai will be featured throughout UFC Freedom 250 with branding displayed on the Octagon canvas and a 30-second in-venue commercial highlighting the company’s mission to support veterans and their families.“Partnering with UFC for UFC Freedom 250 was a no-brainer,” Simianer said. “Taking this event directly to Washington, D.C., nobody can fight better than UFC, and nobody can get veterans the benefits they’ve earned better than us here at VetClaims.ai. The partnership just makes sense, and I couldn’t be more excited.”For Simianer, UFC Freedom 250 represents an opportunity to bring national attention to challenges many veterans face long after their military service ends.“When people think about veterans, they often think about what happened overseas,” Simianer said.“What they don’t see are the battles many veterans face when they get home. This event gives us an opportunity to reach millions of Americans with a message that matters. Veterans shouldn’t have to fight alone for benefits they’ve already earned, and we’re proud to bring that mission to one of the biggest stages in the country.”Before launching VetClaims.ai, Simianer founded and scaled venture-backed technology companies focused on accessibility and workforce innovation. Yet the mission behind VetClaims.ai remains his most personal.“Every week I hear from veterans who don’t know where to start, who feel overwhelmed, or who have simply given up,” Simianer added. “That’s why we built this company. Veterans shouldn’t have to fight alone for benefits they’ve already earned.”As the nation turns its attention to UFC Freedom 250, VetClaims.ai hopes to use the moment to encourage more veterans to seek the support, information, and resources available to them.About VetClaims.aiVetClaims.ai is a veteran-founded technology company dedicated to helping veterans navigate the VA disability claims process through technology, education, and personalized support. Founded by Purple Heart recipient and Army veteran Lukas Simianer, the company has helped more than 60,000 veterans and created more than 400 jobs for veterans while expanding access to earned benefits nationwide.

VetClaims.ai is taking the mission national at UFC Freedom 250

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