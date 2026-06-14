5 Best Restaurant POS Systems in Australia for 2026 Season

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 13 June 2026 – As Australian restaurants continue investing in technology to improve operations and customer service, a recent review of restaurant POS software has identified five platforms that currently stand out in the market: POSApt, Square, Abacus, Zii POS and OrderMate.The research reviewed restaurant POS systems commonly used by cafés, restaurants and takeaway businesses across Australia. Factors considered included restaurant functionality, online ordering capabilities, reporting tools, ease of use, support, scalability and overall value.According to the findings, POSApt ranked first due to its broad hospitality feature set and flexible pricing options. Researchers noted that many restaurant operators are looking to reduce the number of systems they use, and POSApt brings together POS software, online ordering, QR ordering, loyalty programs, kitchen display systems and reporting within a single platform.The review also highlighted the growing importance of total operating costs rather than simply comparing monthly subscription fees. Hospitality businesses are increasingly considering payment processing, support costs, hardware flexibility and the need for additional software when evaluating POS providers. In this area, POSApt performed strongly due to its combination of included features and flexible pricing structure.Square ranked second and remains one of the most recognised POS brands among Australian hospitality businesses. The platform continues to attract cafés and smaller restaurants due to its simple setup process, user-friendly interface and integrated payment processing.Researchers found that many operators value Square's straightforward approach and ease of implementation. While some growing venues may eventually require more specialised hospitality functionality, Square remains a popular option for businesses seeking a simple cloud-based solution that can be deployed quickly.Abacus secured third position and continues to hold a strong presence within the Australian hospitality industry. The platform has been used by restaurants and cafés for many years and remains a familiar option for operators requiring more advanced management capabilities.The research noted that Abacus performs particularly well in areas such as reporting, inventory management and operational controls. For established venues seeking detailed oversight of business performance, Abacus continues to be considered a reliable hospitality platform.Zii POS ranked fourth and was recognised as a growing player within the Australian restaurant technology market. Researchers highlighted the platform's cloud-based design, restaurant-focused functionality and ongoing development.The review found that many operators are increasingly looking for modern systems that can support changing business requirements without becoming overly complicated. Zii POS was recognised for balancing functionality with usability, making it an option worth considering for both independent restaurants and growing hospitality groups.OrderMate completed the top five rankings. As one of the more established hospitality technology providers in Australia, the platform continues to be used by restaurants, pubs, clubs and larger hospitality venues across the country.Researchers noted that OrderMate's strength lies in its broad operational capabilities and extensive hospitality functionality. The platform remains particularly relevant for venues managing larger teams, multiple service areas or more complex workflows.Beyond the individual rankings, the research identified several trends influencing restaurant technology decisions in 2026.Online ordering is now considered a standard requirement by many operators rather than an optional feature. Businesses increasingly expect POS systems to connect dine-in, takeaway, delivery and payment workflows within a single platform.Customer retention tools are also becoming more important. Loyalty programs, customer databases and targeted marketing features are now common considerations when venues compare POS providers.Reporting continues to play a major role in purchasing decisions. Restaurant owners want quick access to sales data, menu performance, labour insights and other information that helps them make better business decisions.Support and reliability also remain key factors. Hospitality businesses often operate outside standard business hours, making access to responsive support an important consideration when selecting a POS provider.The research also found that operators are placing greater emphasis on overall value rather than headline pricing. Businesses are increasingly assessing software fees, transaction costs, support, hardware requirements and feature inclusions as part of the decision-making process.While every venue has different requirements, the review concluded that POSApt, Square, Abacus, Zii POS and OrderMate currently represent five of the strongest restaurant POS platforms available to Australian hospitality businesses in 2026.About the Research:The research reviewed restaurant POS systems available to Australian hospitality businesses during 2026. Evaluation criteria included hospitality functionality, online ordering capabilities, reporting tools, support, ease of use, scalability and overall value.

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