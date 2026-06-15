Wolf of Fitness Announces Multi-State Corporate Expansion and Strategic Leadership Initiatives
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Wolf of Fitness, a certified Small Business Enterprise (SBE) and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), has formally launched a regional market expansion
Administratively, the firm has finalized its vendor profile updates within the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey procurement network and initiated advanced data-matching protocols to align its core capacities with state infrastructure set-aside contract opportunities. To support this national scaling initiative, the enterprise has established an extensive multi-channel corporate media footprint spanning print and digital platforms. Strategic business profiles and founder features are currently live and in production across eleven national business publications, including She Rises Studios' Boss Moves Magazine (July print layout), CEO Medium Magazine, BoldJourney, IdeaMensch, Authority Magazine, and Independent School Magazine (NAIS). This comprehensive media presence, combined with active transatlantic newswire distribution, ensures that the Wolf of Fitness corporate trajectory remains permanently documented across major international business news archives. About Wolf of Fitness: Wolf of Fitness sets the national standard for modern operational endurance, workforce optimization, and enterprise-level wellness compliance. Backed by a verified multi-state registry footprint and the upcoming 200-chapter mindset manuscript, Behind These Wolf Eyes, the firm specializes in providing human performance blueprints for corporate leaders and high-stress decision-makers.
Corporate Communications Contact: Bryant Massingale, Chief Executive Officer & Founder Corporate Dispatch Reference: bryantmassingale@aol.com Digital Portfolio Archive: https://www.instagram.com/wolfoffitness8/
Bryant Massingale
Wolf of Fitness
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