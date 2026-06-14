Family Ties Air, Plumbing & Drain Launches 'Best & Brightest' Employee Development Initiative

New Training Program Reinforces Company's Commitment to Professional Growth, Customer Experience, and Industry Excellence

We don't see a Michael Jordan walk into practice and tell his coach that he has been doing this for 20 years and that he feels practice is a waste of time. The teams that train will win the customer.” — Jeremy Prevost

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family Ties Air, Plumbing & Drain is proud to announce the launch of its Best & Brightest Initiative, a company-wide commitment to employee development, continuous training, leadership growth, and professional excellence.The initiative is designed to create a culture of ongoing learning across every department, including service technicians, installers, customer service representatives, dispatchers, managers, and leadership teams. Through structured training programs, technical certifications, customer service development, leadership coaching, and weekly skill-building sessions, Family Ties is making a significant investment in the future success of its employees.The company believes that in today's competitive marketplace, ongoing education is no longer optional—it is essential.Family Ties leadership compares employee development to the mindset found within elite professional sports organizations. Professional athletes spend countless hours practicing, studying film, reviewing performance, and working with coaches despite already being among the best in the world. Family Ties believes the same philosophy should apply throughout the home services industry.The Best & Brightest Initiative includes:Weekly technical and customer service trainingLeadership development programsSales and communication workshopsHands-on field coachingProduct and technology educationIndustry certification supportCareer advancement pathwaysOngoing performance reviews and mentoringPersonal and professional development opportunitiesAccording to company leadership, the initiative is designed to create better careers for employees while simultaneously delivering a superior customer experience for homeowners.Jeremy Prevost, CEO of Family Ties Air, Plumbing & Drain, believes training is one of the most overlooked competitive advantages in the home service industry."We don't see a Michael Jordan or a Kobe Bryant walk into practice and tell the coach that they've been doing this for 20 years and that they feel practice is a waste of time. This should be the mentality in our industry. The teams that train will win the customer."Prevost continued:"Knowledge creates confidence. Confidence creates trust. Trust creates a better customer experience. Too many people believe experience alone makes them great. The reality is that the best professionals never stop learning. Every day we have an opportunity to become better technicians, better communicators, better leaders, and better teammates. Our customers deserve professionals who are constantly sharpening their skills and raising their standards."The Best & Brightest Initiative will focus not only on technical excellence but also on communication, leadership, customer service, technology adoption, and personal accountability."At Family Ties, we don't view training as an expense—we view it as an investment," said Prevost. "Professional sports teams invest millions into coaching, practice facilities, film study, nutrition, and player development because they understand that championships are won long before game day. Business is no different. If you want industry-leading results, you need industry-leading training."The company believes that employees who receive consistent coaching, education, and support are better equipped to solve problems, deliver exceptional service, and create long-term relationships with customers."Our goal isn't simply to build a great HVAC and plumbing company," Prevost added. "Our goal is to build great people. When we help our employees grow personally and professionally, everybody wins—the employee, the customer, and the company."As Family Ties continues its expansion throughout Southern California, the Best & Brightest Initiative will serve as a cornerstone of the company's culture and long-term vision to become one of the most respected employers and service providers in the home services industry.About Family Ties Air, Plumbing & DrainFamily Ties Air, Plumbing & Drain is a leading residential HVAC, plumbing, and drain services company serving homeowners throughout Southern California. Built on a foundation of customer education, transparency, professional development, and exceptional service, the company is committed to raising industry standards through its No Pushy Sales Philosophy, Three Options Guarantee, and ongoing investment in employee training and development.

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