Bobby Lynch Releases 'Green Grass Grows,' the First of Many to Come

Bobby Lynch – Green Grass Grows single cover art

Bobby Lynch releases "Green Grass Grows," a raw bluesy soul and rock single, Friday June 26th on all platforms, with an official music video to follow.

These are songs I've been carrying with me for years. It does not get much better than finally bringing them to life with this family.” — Bobby Lynch

ASBURY PARK, NJ, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Bobby Lynch Releases "Green Grass Grows," the First of Many to ComeNew Jersey singer, songwriter, and keyboard player Bobby Lynch will release his new single, "Green Grass Grows," on Friday, June 26th, available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon Music, and everywhere music is streamed and downloaded. The single is available to presave now, with an official music video to follow."Green Grass Grows" is a powerful, raw, bluesy, in your face track with soul and rock and roll at its core and the unmistakable feel of the Jersey Shore running through it. It is the first in a series of new releases from Lynch, the culmination of a journey that began more than two years ago when he reached out to longtime friend and collaborator Jeff Kazee of Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes to begin recording a collection of songs he had been developing for years.Kazee produced the single and performs on piano and organ with background vocals. The song was written by Lynch with Kazee and longtime friend Doug Kistner."I knew Jeff would understand me and my sound," says Lynch. "I have spent years studying his parts and everything he has done with Southside. To flip the coin and have him help me find the sound inside myself has been a once in a lifetime experience. It has been phenomenal."Lynch built the record alongside some of the best musicians in the tristate area, many of them longtime friends and family from Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes. The lineup features Oz Noy on guitar, John Conte on bass, and Josh Dion on drums, with the legendary Asbury Jukes horns: Chris Anderson on trumpet, John Isley on saxophone, and Neal Pawley on trombone. The horn arrangements were written by Chris Anderson. Background vocals come from Molly Dorsman Lynch, Liza Moran-Baty, and Joie Giordano, with Francis Valentino on tambourine and percussion."Green Grass Grows" was recorded at Lakehouse Recording Studios, with mixing and additional recording handled by Bob Stander at Parcheesi Studios, and mastered at Lakehouse Studios. Lynch extends special thanks to Joe Prinzo for helping make it all happen, in the studio and behind the scenes.A fixture of the Jersey Shore music scene, Lynch has decades of live performance behind him in the blues, soul, and rock and roll tradition the region is known for. He is best known for performing with legendary acts including Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, Franky Perez, Gary U.S. Bonds, and Tyketto, and has shared stages and opened for the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Train, Jason Mraz, John Mayer, Sheryl Crow, AC/DC, ZZ Top, the Foo Fighters, the Doobie Brothers, and Def Leppard. With "Green Grass Grows," he steps out front with a sound that draws on all of that history while delivering something distinctly his own.An official music video for "Green Grass Grows" will follow shortly after release. Fans can find an exclusive behind the scenes look at the upcoming video now at https://linktr.ee/Bobbylynchmusic , along with more new music and live shows to be announced in the coming months."This is just the start," says Lynch."Green Grass Grows" arrives Friday, June 26th, on all platforms and is available to presave now. Stream, watch, presave, and get an exclusive behind the scenes look at the music video at https://linktr.ee/Bobbylynchmusic Media Contact:Bobby LynchAll Aboard Marketing GroupBobby@allaboardmarketinggroup.com(973) 625-7806

Green Grass Grows - Official Music Video

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