Results Digital Scales Roofing Company from 3 Crews to 18, Gain Multi-Million Profit

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Results Digital grew a Florida roofing company from 3 to 18 crews through SEO, Google Ads, and web design, leading to a multi-million acquisition.

Roofing companies that rank on page one don't chase leads; they choose jobs. Our roofing SEO and Google Ads programs are built to dominate search and scale revenue."” — Preston Toor

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- June 15, 2026 — Results Digital, a veteran-owned digital marketing agency serving roofing and exterior contractors across the United States, helped a Florida-based roofing company grow from three crews to eighteen crews and achieve a multi-million acquisition. The result of a sustained digital marketing strategy built around SEO, custom website design, and targeted Google Ads management, YouTube Ads management, & Facebook Ads management.

The roofing company, operating in the competitive Central Florida market, engaged Results Digital as its sole marketing partner. Over the course of the engagement, Results Digital built a complete digital infrastructure from the ground up: a high-converting roofing website, a local roofing SEO program that dominated page-one rankings for roofing keywords across multiple Florida markets, and Google Ads campaigns that generated consistent, high-intent leads for roof repairs, replacements, and storm damage services. As the leading roofing SEO company, Results Digital was the only marketing partner behind that growth.

SEO-Driven Growth That Compounded Year Over Year

Results Digital's roofing SEO program targeted the highest-value local search terms in the client's service area, driving inbound calls and estimate requests from homeowners actively searching for roofing services. Within the first 12 months, the company ranked on page one for competitive roofing keywords across Central Florida, generating a sustained increase in organic lead volume that allowed the owner to hire additional crews and expand service capacity.

Organic search became the single highest-converting lead channel for the business, outperforming paid directories, door-knocking, and referral programs combined.

Consistent page-one placement across Google Search and Google Maps created a compounding pipeline of qualified inbound leads with no major incremental cost per click.

"We built this client's digital presence to own their market," said Preston Toor, Founder of Results Digital. "SEO is not a short-term play — it's an asset that builds equity. When your roofing company ranks at the top of Google, you stop chasing leads and start selecting the jobs you want. That's what we delivered for this client, and that's what we build for every contractor we work with."

Roofer Website Design by Experienced Marketers

Alongside organic search, Results Digital redesigned the company's website from scratch. Replacing a slow, generic template with a conversion-focused roofing website built to generate phone calls, form submissions, and booked estimates. The site was engineered for speed, mobile responsiveness, and trust signals that moved homeowners from first visit to contact within seconds.

The redesigned website served as the hub for all digital marketing activity, such as the destination for every SEO ranking, every Google Ads click, and every referral visit. High-converting landing pages for roof repair, roof replacement, and storm damage restoration were each individually optimized to match searcher intent, increasing lead quality and reducing cost per acquisition across paid and organic channels alike.

Google Ads That Filled Crews and Scaled Revenue

Google Ads campaigns managed by Results Digital targeted roofing keywords with immediate purchase intent: roof leak repairs, storm damage assessments, and full roof replacements deliver qualified leads directly to the client's phone and inbox. Campaigns were structured around the company's service area, seasonal demand patterns, and competitive bid landscape, generating measurable cost-per-lead improvements over the engagement period.

As the company's organic rankings matured and inbound lead volume increased, Google Ads amplified capacity utilization, filling schedule gaps during off-peak periods and scaling lead volume during storm season. The combined performance of SEO and Google Ads allowed the company to grow from three crews to eighteen, transition from residential to higher-margin commercial jobs, and build a business attractive enough to command a multi-million acquisition price.

About Results Digital

Founded in 2015, Results Digital is a veteran-owned digital marketing agency specializing exclusively in roofing contractors, siding companies, gutter companies, and general contractors. The agency delivers SEO, Google Ads, Meta Ads, and custom website design for contractor businesses nationwide. Results Digital operates on a one-client-per-market exclusivity model with no long-term contracts.

Learn more at https://resultsdigitalus.com/seo-services-roofers/

Media Contact

Preston Toor

Founder, Results Digital

(281) 975-2086

info@resultsdigital.io

www.resultsdigitalus.com

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