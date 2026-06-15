Groundbreaking New Workbook Empowers Millions of Children in LGBTQ+ Families

My Family, My Voice - Two Moms Edition My Family, My Voice - Two Dads Edition Tom Tracy Books Logo

Just in Time for Pride Month and Father’s Day - LGBTQ+ Family Affirming Workbook from an Award-Winning Author

I hope this workbook becomes more than an activity book for your family. I hope it becomes a catalyst for meaningful conversations, deeper understanding, and lasting connection.” — Jordyn White, VP Human Rights Campaign

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Pride Month, a first of its kind resource has just hit the online bookstore shelves — one designed to support the more than 5 million children in the United States being raised by 2.6 million LGBTQ+ parents, according to The Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law July 2024 report, " LGBTQ Parenting in the US ". My Family, My Voice : A Kid's Guide to Confidence, Boundaries, and Family Pride” officially launched on Monday, June 15th in two editions — a Two Moms Edition and a Two Dads Edition — with inclusive content that also affirms and supports trans and gender diverse parents. The workbook is already being hailed as a groundbreaking tool for strengthening family pride, emotional resilience, and communication at home.Until now, no workbook has existed to help children navigate intrusive and uncomfortable questions about their family structure and formation, teasing or bullying related to their parents’ sexual orientation or gender identity, or the complex emotions that arise as they develop their own sense of identity. Created by Tom Tracy, the award-winning children’s author, a NJ licensed clinical social worker, and a gay parent of two daughters himself, the workbook fills this long standing gap in resources available to LGBTQ+ families. Tracy, who self-publishes his work through Tom Tracy Books, has released "My Family, My Voice" under a brand of workbooks entitled "Whatever Workbooks", which is dedicated to filling resource gaps such as this.Pediatrician Reviewed — and Community Built."My Family, My Voice" has been reviewed and recommended by a pediatrician who is also a member of the LGBTQ+ community, ensuring both developmental appropriateness and cultural authenticity.It was further shaped by dozens of LGBTQ+ parents, some of whom are physicians, psychologists, clinical therapists, teachers, and academic professors. These parents piloted early drafts with their children, offering real world feedback that informed the final version. The result is a resource created by the community, for the community.A Chorus of Early Praise from LGBTQ+ Leaders and Family Building Experts.The workbook is already receiving enthusiastic endorsements from leaders across LGBTQ+ media, parenting, and family building organizations:• Jaimie Kelton, host of the two time People’s Choice Award–winning The Queer Family Podcast• David Morgenstern, CEO of the gay dad lifestyle brand gaddies• Brian Rosenberg, Founder & Executive Director of Gays With Kids and GWK Academy• Sam Leeson, Founder & Host of babyREADY• Julie Dees, CEO of The Children’s Home Society of NJ• Sue Hollar, Executive Director & CEO of The Barker Adoption FoundationAdditionally, Jordyn White, Vice President at the Human Rights Campaign and Board Member of Rainbow Families, contributed a powerful Parent & Caregiver Introductory Letter featured in the workbook.A Timely Release for Pride Month and Father’s Day.Launching in June, the workbook arrives at a moment when the LGBTQ+ community continues the fight to have its voice hear and queer families are seeking tools that affirm their children’s experiences and strengthen family pride. The release of both a Two Moms Edition and a Two Dads Edition makes it especially meaningful for families celebrating Father’s Day, Pride Month, or both.A First of Its Kind Resource for LGBTQ+ Families.Through guided activities, sensitive exercises based on real-life experiences, coping strategies development, and family conversation prompts — all led by Lex, an adorable gender neutral penguin — children ages 6–12 (or older) learn how to:• Respond to intrusive or personal questions about their family• Navigate teasing or bullying related to their parents’ identities• Build emotional resilience and self confidence• Explore their own identity while celebrating their family’s story• Create space for open, affirming conversations at home"My Family, My Voice" stands alone as the first comprehensive tool designed specifically to support the emotional and social needs of children in LGBTQ+ families.A Transformative Resource for Millions.“This workbook has the potential to positively impact millions of kids and families across the country and around the world,” says Tracy. “Every child deserves to feel proud of their family — and every LGBTQ+ parent deserves tools that help them nurture that pride.”Availability.“My Family, My Voice: A Kid's Guide to Confidence, Boundaries, and Family Pride”Two Moms Edition & Two Dads EditionNow Available for retail purchase at all online booksellers.

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