As Toy Story 5 Sparks Conversations Around Childhood Screentime, One Oklahoma Author Says Families Are Craving Balance

Inspired by her own family, Hotchatown, Oklahoma author Kasey Mansfield created *The Day the Devices Disappeared* to remind children that some of life's greatest adventures begin when the screens are turned off. The playful rhyming story encourages imagin Kasey Mansfield--Mother of three, children's book author, former educator, entrepreneur, and rising social media creator known for her relatable storytelling, humor, and practical approach to personal transformation The Day the Devices Disappeared by Kasey Mansfield joins a growing national conversation around screen-free childhood, creativity, and helping families rediscover the value of real-world play, friendship, and adventure.

Author Kasey Mansfield’s Children’s Book Encourages Kids to Rediscover Imagination, Movement, and Connection Beyond Devices

We can always buy another device. We can't buy another summer with our kids. We can't buy another bedtime story, another family game night, or another bike ride with our kids before they grow up.” — Kasey Mansfield

BROKEN BOW, OK, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With early conversations surrounding Toy Story 5 reigniting national dialogue around screens, toys, and childhood connection, Oklahoma author and mother of three Kasey Mansfield says many families are already searching for a healthier balance between digital life and real-world play.Mansfield is the author of the rhyming children’s book The Day the Devices Disappeared , a playful story that imagines what happens when every child’s favorite devices suddenly vanish—sending kids back outdoors to rediscover imagination, movement, friendship, and adventure.“As parents, we’re navigating something no generation before us has had to figure out,” says Mansfield. “Technology can absolutely be useful and connective—but many families also feel like childhood is slipping behind screens. I think parents are craving balance more than perfection.”The book was inspired by Mansfield’s own experience raising three children while simultaneously building an online audience through her personal health journey, where she documented losing more than 110 pounds through sustainable lifestyle changes and online community support, even filming her children working out with her.“I’ve seen the positive side of the internet firsthand,” Mansfield says. “Online fitness and accountability helped change my life. But as a mom, I also watched how constant screen stimulation affected attention spans, creativity, and connection inside my own home.”Written for children ages 4–9 and inspired by classic rhythmic storytelling, The Day the Devices Disappeared has resonated with parents, homeschool groups, teachers, and librarians looking for a non-shaming way to start conversations around screen time, boredom, imagination, and family connection.Rather than promoting fear-based messaging, Mansfield says the goal is simple: helping families reconnect with the kind of play and presence many millennial and GenX parents remember from their own childhoods.The relaunch campaign for the book is being supported by Communication Queens , a visibility and thought leadership agency owned by Kimberly Spencer, helping authors and creators amplify culturally relevant conversations through media, podcasting, and strategic storytelling.“As entertainment and parenting culture continue revisiting the importance of imagination and unplugged play, Kasey’s message feels incredibly timely,” says Kimberly Spencer, CEO of Communication Queens and fellow mom of three. “This conversation isn’t about eliminating technology—it’s about helping families feel connected again.”The Day the Devices Disappeared is currently available on Amazon.ABOUT KASEY MANSFIELDKasey Mansfield is a children's book author, entrepreneur, former educator, and mother of three based in Broken Bow, Oklahoma. After building an online community through her 110-pound weight loss journey, Kasey turned her passion for family connection, healthy living, and intentional parenting into storytelling. Her debut children's book, The Day the Devices Disappeared, helps families navigate screen-life balance through humor, imagination, and adventure rather than fear or shame. Drawing from her experiences as both a teacher and parent, Kasey creates stories that encourage children to reconnect with creativity, movement, and real-world play. She is also the author of the forthcoming memoir Mind Over Fatter, which explores the mindset shifts behind lasting transformation and sustainable health.ABOUT COMMUNICATION QUEENSCommunication Queensis a visibility, media relations, and thought leadership agency that helps authors, entrepreneurs, and experts amplify their message through podcast guesting, strategic publicity, speaking opportunities, and personal brand development. Founded by TEDx speaker, bestselling author, and business strategist Kimberly Spencer, the agency specializes in turning meaningful stories into cultural conversations that drive impact, influence, and audience growth. Communication Queens has supported bestselling book launches, national media campaigns, and hundreds of podcast appearances for thought leaders committed to creating positive change through the power of their voice. Learn more at https://www.CommunicationQueens.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.