Arizona Businesses Are Anxious to Host Futbol Fans This Summer

This sign welcomed fans to the One World Fiesta Global Futbol Experience powered by On the Hash at Tempe Marketplace in Arizona on June 12, 2026. Lawrence "Red"McIntosh, the creator of the "On the Hash" platform, and Crisco Kidd, greeted and interviewed fans who attended the One World Fiesta Global Futbol Experience Powered by On the Hash event at Tempe Marketplace in Tempe, Arizona on June 12, 2026. There will be a wide variety of Cup watch parties and other events hosted by businesses throughout and near the Phoenix Metropolitan Area in June and July.

Arizona residents and visitors will be able to cheer for favorite soccer teams at watch parties throughout the Phoenix Metropolitan Area

We are connecting True Fans with the best places to watch, eat, drink, celebrate, RSVP, and unlock exclusive offers across the Valley and other participating cities.” — Lawrence "Red" McIntosh

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soccer is the most popular sport in the world with billions of fans. It is simple and inexpensive (one ball, two goal posts), making it great for kids. While it is the third most popular sport in US schools (3-7 million according to the Youth Soccer Organization), the popularity has not been as strong among adults. In Arizona, for example, lack of a domed stadium, high division entry fees, few available corporate sponsors and fan/sponsor competition from many other, established professional sports has been challenging for the Phoenix Rising FC, Arizona’s talented Second Division team. But this year, FIFA —the international organization overseeing soccer—predicts that five billion people will be watching 48 teams in 104 games involved in the World Cup ( https://www.fifa.com/en/tournaments/mens/worldcup/canadamexicousa2026/articles/match-schedule-fixtures-results-teams-stadiums ).Phoenix is a logical spot for interest in soccer to be high. It has become the 5th largest city in the US. It is also 42% Latino. Caribbean and Latino countries field a large percentage of soccer teams. The combination of a large immigrant and visiting population plus the predictions that US team is supposed to be one of the best in years (i.e., USA won its first game decisively against Paraguay on June 12) should generate more than usual interest in the sport. Phoenix Rising will be hosting watch parties with select bars ( https://www.phxrisingfc.com/news/rising-world-cup-watch-parties/ ). But there are also other Arizona organizations, venues and agencies generating interest in soccer this year.Lawrence “Red” McIntosh, the founder of "On the Hash," a fan engagement engine and venue discovery platform, and an organizer of fan-directed events for universities, venues, and corporations. This year, On the Hash is partnering with the World’s Best Connectors, Fox10, Tempe Marketplace, The Stillery, and others during its "One World Fiesta (OWF) Global Futbol Experience powered by On the Hash."“We are connecting True Fans,” says McIntosh, “With the best places to watch, eat, drink, celebrate, RSVP, and unlock exclusive offers across the Valley and other participating cities. Through live coverage, creator content, podcasts, venue activations, Wicked Awesome Happy Hours, and on-site fan engagement, On The Hash helps venues turn game-day traffic into returning customers.”The first OWF event was held on June 12, 2026, at Tempe Marketplace. There were pre-game interviews by Crisco Kidd, games for kids, free popcorn and comfortable seating outside in front of the big screen, inside seating with menus at Dave & Busters, contests, and photo spots. Fox10 sports broadcaster anchor Richard Saenz was one of the VIPs on hand to greet fans. The USA’s victory over Paraguay topped off a fun evening. Fans can cheer for Team USA again at 11 AM on June 19 at The Stillery in Goodyear. Follow @onthehash for information on that and other upcoming events in June or July..On the Hash’s theme is “One World. One Goal. One Fiesta.” As witnessed this week with the Knicks’ NBA Championship victory, sports can improve the mood of a city. A month’s worth of exciting soccer games throughout the country may provide a needed morale boost to the U.S.

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