DAYNESTA’s 'JOINT DAILY FLOW' Gains Momentum on Wadiz, Expands Toward Canada and Amazon

DAYNESTA

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DAYNESTA, a brand focused on joint supplement routines for active lifestyles, announced that it will introduce its joint routine product, JOINT DAILY FLOW, on the Korean crowdfunding platform Wadiz in mid-April.The launch reflects a distinct positioning compared to much of the existing joint health market, where products are typically associated with post-pain management or older demographics. According to the brand’s official website, DAYNESTA takes an approach focused on active adults in their 30s to 50s, introducing a daily joint routine designed to support movement before the onset of noticeable discomfort.“Many runners require significant time and effort to return to their training routines once an injury occurs,” said Yeongjun Yun, founder of DAYNESTA. “DAYNESTA began from that concern, with the question of how joint and cartilage care could become a more sustainable daily routine, even with something as simple as one capsule a day.”According to DAYNESTA, the physical strain experienced by runners is not limited to acute pain, but includes gradual changes such as intermittent knee discomfort, lower back stiffness as running distance increases, and a perceived mismatch between physical condition and desired activity levels. These factors, the company notes, can influence both performance and consistency over time.While runners represent the primary target audience, DAYNESTA stated that the product was developed for a broader group of active individuals, including those participating in fitness, golf, CrossFit, tennis, and hiking, as well as consumers whose daily routines involve repeated joint stress. The intended users include individuals who may not yet experience significant pain but have begun to notice early signs of joint fatigue or stiffness following activity.The company selected Wadiz as its initial channel for entering the Korean market, citing the platform’s role in facilitating early-stage consumer engagement and communication of product concepts. Through this launch, DAYNESTA aims to present a perspective focused on preventive daily routines rather than treatment-oriented joint products.Since its launch on Wadiz, DAYNESTA has gained strong early traction in South Korea, securing more than nearly 1,000 supporter signatures and generating an overwhelmingly positive response from consumers. Building on this momentum, the company is preparing for its next stage of growth, with plans to expand into the Canadian market and launch on Amazon, bringing its joint health solutions to a broader international audience.In terms of product standards, JOINT DAILY FLOW has obtained a Health Canada Natural Product Number (NPN 80110310) and is manufactured in a facility that complies with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) guidelines. The company indicated that these elements are intended to support product quality and manufacturing transparency.DAYNESTA is a health-focused brand that develops preventive, routine-based solutions for individuals seeking to maintain an active lifestyle over time. Rather than focusing on treatment after discomfort occurs, the brand emphasizes sustainable daily habits that support long-term joint and mobility health.

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