Cloudzy's One-Click App Marketplace on Track to Exceed 1,000 Applications by 2026

Cloudzy reaching 1000 apps on VPS marketplace

Dubai-based cloud and VPS provider Cloudzy announces it is ahead of schedule to exceed 1,000 apps on its One-Click App Marketplace.

Our goal is to make infrastructure invisible. Developers and AI builders should spend their time building products, not configuring servers.” — Aler Rab

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudzy, the independent cloud and VPS hosting provider serving more than 122,000 businesses and entrepreneurs worldwide since 2008, today announced plans to expand its One-Click App Marketplace beyond 1,000 ready-to-deploy applications by the end of 2026, reinforcing its position as a leader in simplified cloud infrastructure deployment.

The announcement follows a period of rapid marketplace growth that has made Cloudzy's One-Click App Marketplace the largest marketplace among VPS hosting providers. Available at cloudzy.com/marketplace/, the platform enables users to deploy fully preconfigured software environments on virtual private servers with a single click and no manual setup.

Applications currently span web hosting panels, development tools, databases, AI and automation platforms, content management systems, communication tools, cybersecurity solutions, and a wide range of self-hosted software. Over the next quarters, Cloudzy plans to significantly expand the catalog while introducing bundled software stacks designed for specific workloads and business use cases.

Traditional VPS deployment often requires manual installation, configuration, and ongoing maintenance through the command line. Cloudzy's marketplace removes that complexity by providing preconfigured virtual machine images that can be deployed within seconds directly from the Cloudzy control panel.

"Our goal is to make infrastructure invisible," said Aler Rab, Deputy CEO at Cloudzy. "Developers and AI builders should spend their time building products, not configuring servers. We originally set a goal of reaching 1,000 one-click applications by the end of 2026, but the pace of expansion has exceeded our expectations. We're now on track to achieve that milestone ahead of schedule while continuing to broaden the range of applications and software stacks available to our customers."

The company's roadmap includes curated multi-application environments tailored to AI automation, agentic workflows, e-commerce operations, DevOps pipelines, software development, data analytics, and other emerging use cases. By combining infrastructure and software deployment into a single workflow, Cloudzy aims to reduce setup times from hours to minutes.

Cloudzy operates across 13 regions in North America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East. All plans run on AMD EPYC and Ryzen processors with pure NVMe storage and 40 Gbps network uplinks. Plans start at $2.48 per month with hourly billing and no egress charges.

About Cloudzy

Cloudzy is an independent cloud and VPS provider founded in 2008 and headquartered in Dubai. The company provides VPS hosting, GPU servers, and DevOps-as-a-Service solutions to more than 122,000 customers worldwide. Cloudzy focuses on delivering high-performance infrastructure, modern payment options, transparent pricing, and responsive human support. For more information, visit cloudzy.com.

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