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Hobart Reservoir Dam Rehabilitation Underway

May 22, 2026

Preparation work for the Hobart Reservoir Dam rehabilitation project is underway. The project will improve the safety and reliability of the dam, which is part of the Marlette Lake Water System. The project is scheduled for completion in July 2027.

During construction hours, 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, Lakeview, Franktown Creek, and Pipeline Roads will be closed to the public. All trails within the Spooner Lake and Backcountry State park boundaries, except for the Tahoe Rim Trail and Capital to Tahoe Trail, are also closed during construction hours. During non-construction hours, all trails are open, but the closure schedule is subject to change depending on construction needs. Hobart Reservoir will remain closed and inaccessible for fishing and recreation for the 2026 summer season.

Visitors are reminded that using closed trails and entering construction zones is strictly prohibited, and law enforcement will be patrolling the area. Access for emergency personnel will remain open throughout the project.

The historic water system was originally constructed in the mid-1870’s to provide water to Virginia City. It provides water to Carson City and Storey County. After draining the reservoir, the project will remove the existing earthen dam and replace it with a new one. The project also includes upgrades to help the dam better withstand earthquakes, improvements to the spillway, construction of a new access bridge, and replacement of the discharge piping and outlet valves.

Public inquiries and questions can be directed to hobartdamproject@gmail.com  or 775-391-4119.

Project website: https://publicworks.nv.gov/Services/Buildings_and_Grounds/Marlette_Lake_Water_System_Improvement_Projects/

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Hobart Reservoir Dam Rehabilitation Underway

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