Limitless Sky Partners with Blue Ocean Club for Seamless Sea-to-Sky Private Jet & Superyacht Experiences

Limitless Sky Private Jet Charter Dr. Christoph Lymbersky

Where the Runway Ends, the Yacht Deck Begins: Limitless Sky and Blue Ocean Club Launch Signature Sea-to-Sky Luxury Experiences

Through our partnership with Blue Ocean Club, we’re delivering precisely that: the freedom of the skies transitioning seamlessly into the serenity of the open sea. ” — Dr. Christoph Lymbersky

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Limitless Sky, the independent private jet charter brokerage known for transparent pricing, rapid response, and seamless global travel, today announced the expansion of its groundbreaking Sea-to-Sky integrated luxury packages in partnership with Blue Ocean Club and Limitless Sea.This collaboration redefines ultra-high-net-worth travel by offering end-to-end journeys that seamlessly blend private aviation with superyacht experiences. Clients can now book a single, cohesive itinerary: a private jet flight to premier coastal gateways such as Nice (for Monaco), Olbia in Sardinia, Palma de Mallorca, or St. Barths, followed by a direct helicopter transfer to a fully crewed luxury yacht waiting offshore. One dedicated advisor manages every detail—from wheels-up to sunset cocktails on the deck—eliminating the fragmentation common in traditional luxury travel planning."Our clients demand more than just a flight or a yacht charter—they want a continuous narrative of effortless luxury," said Dr. Christoph Lymbersky, Investor and Founder of Limitless Sky and CEO of 499X Capital . "Through our partnership with Blue Ocean Club, we’re delivering precisely that: the freedom of the skies transitioning seamlessly into the serenity of the open sea. Whether it’s a week cruising the Mediterranean or a tailored Caribbean escape, the experience feels curated, calm, and entirely personal."Signature Itineraries and Exclusive AccessThe Sea-to-Sky program features bespoke itineraries aligned with the world’s most prestigious events and destinations. Highlights include:- Monaco Grand Prix Weekend: Private jet arrivals into Nice with pre-secured slots, helicopter transfers to superyachts positioned for optimal race viewing, and VIP hospitality packages coordinated through Blue Ocean Club networks.- Mediterranean Summer Cruising: Jet from major hubs to Sardinia or Mallorca, then days aboard luxury yachts exploring hidden coves, with options for private chefs, wellness programs, and shore excursions.- Caribbean Escapes: Winter routing to St. Barths or Antigua, combining transatlantic-capable aircraft with island-hopping by yacht for ultimate privacy and flexibility.These packages leverage Limitless Sky’s access to a vetted global fleet—including long-range jets like the Gulfstream G650 and Bombardier Global series—alongside Blue Ocean Club’s curated superyacht inventory. Pricing is fully transparent with no hidden markups, and all operators meet the highest safety standards (ARGUS, Wyvern, or IS-BAO certified).The program builds on Limitless Sky’s core strengths: thousands of charters arranged, 800+ repeat travelers, NBAA membership, and 24/7 dedicated advisory support. Clients benefit from the same speed and flexibility that define the brokerage, including integration with empty-leg opportunities for enhanced value on positioning flights.Enhanced Companion Travel OptionsTo further personalize these Sea-to-Sky journeys, Limitless Sky offers a discreet travel companion service in partnership with Never Forget . This optional, confidential arrangement provides refined, multilingual companionship tailored to the client’s itinerary—whether for the private jet flight, yacht stay, or full multi-city experience—coordinated with complete discretion and the same professionalism as all other services.Industry Context and DemandThe announcement comes at a time when high-net-worth travelers increasingly seek integrated, experiential luxury that minimizes logistical friction. Post-pandemic demand for private aviation and yacht charters has surged, with clients prioritizing privacy, sustainability options (including Sustainable Aviation Fuel where available), and seamless multi-modal journeys. Limitless Sky’s Sea-to-Sky model directly addresses this by reducing empty positioning legs where possible and optimizing routes for efficiency and environmental consideration.Blue Ocean Club, renowned for its exclusive yachting experiences (as seen on blueoceanclub.com), brings unmatched expertise in Mediterranean and Caribbean superyacht operations, complementing Limitless Sky’s aviation prowess.Availability and BookingSea-to-Sky packages are now available for immediate booking across the 2026 season and beyond. Interested clients can request a customized quote via the Limitless Sky website or by contacting the 24/7 charter desk. Early inquiries are recommended for peak event periods such as the Monaco Grand Prix, Cannes Film Festival, or high season in the Mediterranean.For more information or to arrange a Sea-to-Sky experience:Visit: https://thelimitlesssky.com Email: charter@thelimitlesssky.comPhone: USA +1 505 520 3983 | Switzerland +41 78 205 60 87About Limitless SkyLimitless Sky is an independent private jet charter brokerage offering on-demand flights, empty leg deals (up to 75% savings), and fully customized luxury travel worldwide. As an NBAA member, the company prioritizes transparency, safety, and calm, client-focused service. Learn more at thelimitlesssky.com.About Blue Ocean ClubBlue Ocean Club delivers exclusive superyacht experiences and membership benefits for discerning clients seeking unparalleled maritime luxury. For details, visit www.blueoceanclub.com

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