Igor Lisul Returns to Soft Rock Roots with New Guitar Instrumental Single 'I Will Always Love You'

"I Will Always Love You" guitar instrumental artwork by Igor Lisul Igor Lisul guitarist

Serbian instrumental rock guitarist and lyrical ballad composer Igor Lisul announced the upcoming release “I Will Always Love You,” slated for early July 2026.

Music is the endless source of inspiration. It is an endless ocean of love, peace and freedom.” — Igor Lisul

KIKINDA, VOJVODINA, SERBIA, June 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Composed nearly a decade ago and refined over time, the upcoming single marks a deliberate return to Lisul’s soft rock foundations after more than a year focused on highly lyrical ballad solos. Flowing in a warm, peaceful, and gentle atmosphere, “I Will Always Love You” delivers an uplifting, emotionally resonant melody that showcases Lisul’s emphasis on melodic expression. The single highlights his signature approach: guitar-led storytelling that invites the listener to pause and consider the emotions conveyed without words. The release will be available across major music platforms, including Spotify, Amazon, iTunes, Deezer, and other streaming and download services.“I wrote this melody almost ten years ago, and it waited for the right moment to breathe,” said Igor Lisul. “Releasing it now feels like coming home—soft rock has always been where I express my truest musical thoughts. I wanted to create something peaceful and hopeful that speaks through the guitar.”Lisul’s background and distinctive technique add depth to the track. A left-handed player who performs with reversed string order, he began his guitar journey at age ten and studied in elementary music school. While developing his own soloing style, Lisul consistently places melody at the forefront of his compositions. His debut album, Pages Of Our Lives, released in December 2020, launched his recording career and led to a steady stream of subsequent releases. His catalog now includes numerous rock instrumentals and lyrical ballads that are available on popular music sites, platforms, and online radio stations worldwide.“I Will Always Love You” serves both as a nod to Lisul’s early influences and a refined statement of his present artistic voice. The single’s relaxed tempo and lyrical phrasing aim to connect with longtime fans and new listeners who appreciate instrumental music that balances technical skill with emotional clarity. Early listeners describe the track as soothing yet stirring, suitable for quiet reflection or a contemplative playlist.The single will be released in early July 2026 on all major streaming and retail platforms. For updates, release details, and streaming links, listeners can follow Igor Lisul on social platforms and music services where his back catalog is already available.About Igor Lisul: Igor is an art rock and lyrical ballad guitarist from Serbia. He began playing guitar at age ten and developed a distinctive playing style as a left-handed musician using reversed string order. Lisul emphasizes melody in his instrumental compositions. Since his debut album, Pages Of Our Lives (December 2020), he has released a steady stream of instrumentals and ballads available across major music platforms and online radio.

Igor Lisul's music trailer

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