Nashville-Based Cinematic Pop Artist Danny Silvertone Announces Highly Anticipated New Album 'Midnight'

Danny Silvertone At Lost Oasis Studios Photographed by Daniel Miller

Danny Silvertone has officially announced the upcoming release of his new album, Midnight.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising pop and R&B artist Danny Silvertone has officially announced the upcoming release of his new album, Midnight. The project, which bridges the gap between haunting intensity and seductive R&B, is slated for a worldwide release on August 28th and will be distributed by Edgewater Music Group / The Orchard.Midnight marks a deeply personal artistic evolution for the Phoenix-raised, Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and producer. The album delivers a unique fusion of emotional alt-pop grit and dark, sweeping cinematic pop designed specifically for the midnight hours. Listeners can expect a lush, nocturnal masterpiece that draws profound inspiration from the mystique of contemporary artists like The Weeknd and Chris Grey, as well as foundational pop icons including Michael Jackson and Bruno Mars.Currently hailed online as a premier indie pop artist of Summer 2026, Silvertone is actively promoting the upcoming release across all of his social media platforms. By engaging heavily with his growing audience on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, he is driving significant momentum and rapid growth in anticipation of the launch.Born into a collision of cultures and sounds, Silvertone's musical foundation is as diverse as his heritage. The son of a Black mother and a Japanese father, his earliest musical memories were split between the sultry R&B of Aaliyah and Sade, and the heavy rock of Black Sabbath and Panic! At The Disco. A former classical prodigy who became a first-chair violinist by the age of twelve, Silvertone turned his grief into art following the tragic loss of his father. He dove into music production in high school while simultaneously discovering his Queer identity and becoming a passionate advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.Following the release of his visceral previous solo projects, INSOMNIA and NOCTURNAL, and gaining vital industry experience co-managing the rock group Arsenic Kitchen, Silvertone recently relocated to Nashville. Armed with industry savvy and a refined creative direction, the upcoming release of Midnight stands as a testament to his relentless hustle and multifaceted musical background.Fans and new listeners alike are encouraged to follow Danny Silvertone's active social media channels for exclusive behind-the-scenes content, teasers, and updates as the August 28th release date approaches.

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