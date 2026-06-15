Anita Selzer, Award-Winning Author, Says AI Is the Next Evolution of Art, Not a Threat to Creativity

Anita Selzer

Anita Selzer highlights the growing role of women in shaping global conversations around artificial intelligence and its cultural implications

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As artificial intelligence reshapes the art world, Anita Selzer views it as part of a long history of artistic change rather than a disruption. She argues that major tools throughout history have expanded what art can be, with AI now continuing that same creative lineage.

Selzer is the award-winning author of The Female Gaze in Art and Photography, Volume 2, which recently received a National Indie Excellence Award in Los Angeles, marking the 3rd international award for this volume to date; Volume 1 has won 5 international awards. She notes that artists have always adapted new tools to expand the boundaries of creative expression.

“AI is not the first tool that has helped artists create,” she says. “From paintbrushes and charcoal to cameras, carving chisels, scrapers, and wire loops, artists have always embraced new methods and technologies.”

She points to photography as a defining example. Once met with skepticism and concerns that it would diminish traditional painting, photography ultimately became a distinct art form that transformed how people see and interpret the world. Selzer believes AI is following the same trajectory.

“What we are witnessing is a familiar pattern,” she says. “First resistance, then experimentation, and eventually integration. AI is moving through that same artistic cycle.”

While acknowledging ongoing concerns around copyright, ownership, training data, authenticity, and bias, Selzer argues these issues should be addressed through engagement rather than rejection.

“What is happening now is an expansion of creative possibility,” she says. “AI is generating new forms alongside traditional art, not replacing them. It is becoming part of the evolving language of artistic practice.”

The conversation comes as Los Angeles prepares to unveil DATALAND, the world’s first Museum of AI Arts, reflecting growing institutional recognition of AI-driven creativity. Selzer notes that women artists are increasingly central to shaping both the cultural and ethical dimensions of this shift.

“The opening of the world’s first Museum of AI Arts signals how quickly this space is evolving,” she says. “Women are playing an important role in shaping how we understand creativity, ethics, and representation in AI.”

She adds, “This is not a passing moment in art history. It is a structural shift in what we understand creativity to be.”

About Anita Selzer

Anita Selzer is an author and independent scholar specializing in gender, visual culture, and representation. She is the award-winning author of The Female Gaze in Art and Photography series, which explores how women artists and photographers have expanded artistic narratives and challenged traditional ways of seeing. Her work highlights the often-overlooked contributions women have made to the history of art and visual culture.

To learn more, visit: https://anitaselzerauthor.com.au/

Anita Selzer is available for interviews.

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