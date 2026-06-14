AllRentalz Expands Platform to Power Dumpster and Moving Container Rental Operators Nationwide

AllRentalz now serves storage unit, container, dumpster, and moving rental businesses — one platform for every delivered rental operation.

PORTER RANCH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Topcone Inc., the technology company behind AllRentalz, today announced the expansion of its cloud-based rental management platform to include full support for dumpster rental operators and moving container rental companies. The expansion cements AllRentalz as the only SaaS platform purpose-built to manage the complete spectrum of container and unit rental businesses from a single dashboard.

AllRentalz launched with deep support for storage unit and portable storage container operators. The platform’s proven toolset — covering lead management, customer accounts, scheduling, inventory tracking, invoicing, and digital document workflows — has now been extended and tailored to meet the specific operational demands of dumpster and moving rental businesses.

Dumpster Rentals : Route scheduling, size/weight tracking, pickup & delivery management

Moving Rentals : Move-in/out scheduling, container assignments, and billing automation

Storage & Containers : Unit inventory, lease management, and customer portals

For dumpster rental operators, AllRentalz brings structure to a historically fragmented workflow — managing delivery and pickup scheduling, tracking multiple container sizes across customer sites, and automating invoicing so operators spend less time on paperwork and more time growing their business. For moving rental companies, the platform streamlines the coordination of portable storage containers used in residential and commercial moves, with built-in tools for lead capture, contract management, and customer communication

The platform’s expansion is a direct response to market demand. Independent rental operators across the country have long relied on disconnected spreadsheets, generic CRM tools, and manual invoicing — a patchwork approach that costs time and creates costly errors. AllRentalz replaces that complexity with a unified platform built specifically for the rental industry.

AllRentalz is currently live and accepting clients at www.allrentalz.com. The platform is cloud-based, requires no on-site installation, and is designed to onboard new operators quickly. Operators can manage unlimited customer accounts, products, and users under a straightforward SaaS subscription model — with no per-user fees eating into margins.

The company counts Zippy Shell Houston among its first clients, with additional operators across the storage container and dumpster rental verticals in active onboarding.

About AllRentalz / Topcone Inc.

AllRentalz is a cloud-based SaaS platform developed by Topcone Inc. for the rental industry. Designed for storage unit operators, portable storage container companies, dumpster rental businesses, and moving rental providers, AllRentalz offers an end-to-end solution covering lead management, customer accounts, scheduling, inventory, digital contracts, invoicing, and more — all in one platform. AllRentalz is headquartered in Los Angeles, California and serves clients nationwide.

You didn't start a dumpster rental business to spend your day chasing paperwork.

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