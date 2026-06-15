MediMate247 Emerges as the UAE's Most Trusted All-in-One EMR/EHR Platform, Now Fully Certified Across All Emirates

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NABIDH-Certified · Malaffi-Approved · Riayati-Connected — Compliant Across DHA, DoH & MoHAP

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relatore Solutions FZE LLC today announced that MediMate247, its flagship Electronic Medical Records and Hospital/Clinic Management Software, has achieved full regulatory certification across the UAE's three key health information exchange frameworks — NABIDH (Dubai Health Authority), Malaffi (Abu Dhabi Department of Health), and Riayati (Ministry of Health and Prevention for the Northern Emirates). This milestone positions MediMate247 as the only end-to-end EMR/EHR solution purpose-built for UAE healthcare providers that offers unified, pan-Emirates compliance under a single platform.With over 500 healthcare facilities already placing their trust in MediMate247 — from boutique specialty clinics to multi-branch hospital groups — the platform has rapidly grown to become the go-to digital infrastructure backbone for modern healthcare delivery across the Emirates.A PLATFORM BUILT FOR THE UAE, NOT ADAPTED FOR ITUnlike internationally developed EMR systems retrofitted for local compliance, MediMate247 was engineered from the ground up with the UAE regulatory landscape as its foundation. The software natively supports the complex compliance requirements imposed by the DHA (Dubai Health Authority), the DoH (Department of Health, Abu Dhabi), and MoHAP (Ministry of Health and Prevention), giving healthcare providers complete confidence that their operations, patient data workflows, and billing structures are fully aligned with UAE law.This UAE-first architecture also means full support for Arabic language interfaces, local insurance coding systems, and the specific clinical workflows demanded by Dubai's DHPO (Dubai Health Policy Office) and Abu Dhabi's insurance and claims ecosystem — all out of the box, without costly customisations.TRIPLE HEALTH EXCHANGE INTEGRATION: A LANDMARK ACHIEVEMENTThe UAE has built one of the most sophisticated and regulation-intensive digital health ecosystems in the world. Healthcare providers must navigate overlapping mandates:▸ NABIDH (National Backbone for Integrated Dubai Health) — mandatory for all DHA-licensed facilities in Dubai, enabling secure electronic exchange of patient records including lab results, prescriptions, and radiology reports across the emirate.▸ Malaffi (meaning 'my file' in Arabic) — Abu Dhabi's Health Information Exchange governed by the Department of Health, connecting public and private providers to a centralized cloud-based patient database and mandatory for all DoH-licensed facilities.▸ Riayati — the federal NUMR (National Unified Medical Record) platform under MoHAP, required for all licensed providers across the Northern Emirates and serving as the nationwide backbone for interoperable patient records.MediMate247 is now certified and operationally integrated with all three, making it the most comprehensive compliance-ready EMR solution available in the market today. Healthcare providers can onboard with full confidence that their systems are not merely 'in progress' — they are live, compliant, and audit-ready across every relevant regulatory body."We built MediMate247 specifically because UAE healthcare providers deserve a platform that understands them — their regulations, their workflows, their language, and their patients. Triple-HIE certification is not just a product achievement; it is our commitment to every clinic and hospital in this country."ENTERPRISE-GRADE FEATURES. ACCESSIBLE PRICING.MediMate247 offers a comprehensive suite of modules covering every dimension of modern healthcare operations:▸ Electronic Health Records (EHR) & Clinical Documentation — structured, template-driven patient records with specialty-specific modules▸ Appointment Scheduling & Patient Portal — seamless patient engagement and automated reminders▸ Billing, Claims & Insurance Integration — including DHPO, Daman, ADNIC, and all major UAE insurers▸ Pharmacy, Laboratory & Radiology Management — integrated modules with full HIE data push/pull capability▸ Multi-Location & Multi-Specialty Support — centralized management for hospital chains and multi-branch groups▸ HL7 & FHIR Compliance — industry-standard data formats enabling future-proof interoperability▸ Cloud-Based & Mobile-Accessible — accessible from any device, anywhere, with enterprise-grade security▸ 24/7 Dubai-Based Support — technical and regulatory support teamPricing starts at AED 3,000 annually, offering what the company describes as enterprise-level EMR at small-clinic-friendly prices — a deliberate choice to ensure that independent practitioners and community clinics are not left behind in the UAE's digital health transformation. Implementation timelines range from one to two weeks for small clinics and two to four weeks for medium-sized facilities.TRUSTED BY UAE'S LEADING HEALTHCARE FACILITIESMore than 500 healthcare providers across the UAE rely on MediMate247 for their daily clinical and administrative operations. Notable clients include American Heart Centre, Al Waha Clinic, and Al Raas Private Medical Clinic, among hundreds of others spanning general practice, specialty care, dental, dermatology, and multi-specialty hospital environments.The platform's strong client retention record reflects the depth of its compliance architecture and the responsiveness of its support infrastructure. As UAE healthcare regulations continue to evolve, MediMate247 continuously updates its platform to ensure clients remain at the forefront of compliance — without disruption to daily operations.THE ROAD AHEAD: SUPPORTING UAE VISION 2031Relatore Solutions continues to invest heavily in the evolution of MediMate247, with upcoming developments aligned to the UAE's Vision 2031 healthcare ambitions, including AI-assisted clinical decision support, predictive analytics dashboards, expanded telehealth modules, and enhanced NUMR data contribution capabilities across all seven emirates.The company's FZE LLC registration in the Ajman Ventures Centre Free Zone and its dual operational presence in the UAE and India positions it uniquely to deliver both regulatory fluency and deep engineering capability — a combination that has proven essential in building software that regulatory bodies and healthcare providers trust equally."MediMate247 is not a product we sell to the UAE healthcare market — it is a product the UAE healthcare market helped us build. Every module, every workflow, every compliance layer reflects feedback from hundreds of providers who needed better. That collaboration is our most valuable feature."Book a Free Demo https://www.medimate247.com/demo/ ABOUT MEDIMATE247MediMate247 is a comprehensive EMR, EHR, and Hospital/Clinic Management Software developed by Relatore Solutions FZE LLC, a Health Informatics company with offices in the UAE and India. The platform is NABIDH-certified (DHA, Dubai), Malaffi-approved (DoH, Abu Dhabi), and Riayati-connected (MoHAP, Northern Emirates), and is fully compliant with DHA, DoH, and MoHAP regulations. Trusted by over 500 healthcare facilities across the UAE, MediMate247 provides end-to-end digital infrastructure for clinics, hospitals, and healthcare service providers of all sizes.For more information, visit: www.medimate247.com

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