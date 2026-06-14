P1Mitigators Unveils InsureFENCE℠ — First AI-Powered Fencing Insurance Scope Scanner

Proprietary scans Scope of Loss documents for missing items, pricing gaps, and omitted code requirements. available to contractors restoration firms nationwide.

Carriers know that most fencing contractors don't write in Xactimate and won't fight a supplement, InsureFENCE℠ puts the data in the contractor's hands before the first conversation with the adjuster.” — David Saitta, founder of P1Mitigators

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- P1Mitigators℠, a Jacksonville-based contractor coordination firm specializing in storm recovery and insurance restoration, today announced the launch of InsureFENCE℠ — the first AI-powered tool designed to scan insurance carrier Scope of Loss documents and identify missing, underscoped, or omitted fencing line items.

Created by P1Mitigators℠ founder David Saitta and owned by Proxy1MEDIA LLC, InsureFENCE℠ addresses a long-standing problem in the insurance restoration industry: carriers routinely condense entire fencing claims into a single generic line item, omitting critical charges for material specification, removal, haul-off, permits, building code upgrades, and overhead and profit.



How InsureFENCE℠ Works

Users upload the fencing portion of their insurance estimate (PDF or image), and the InsureFENCE℠ AI engine instantly analyzes every line item against current Xactimate regional pricing and applicable building codes. The tool generates a detailed report flagging:

→ Missing material types and specifications

→ Absent linear footage and fence height data

→ Omitted removal, haul-off, and disposal charges

→ Missing permits, engineering, and code-required upgrades

→ Unreported staining/painting for double-sided applications

→ Zero-dollar entries for Overhead & Profit on fencing

→ Missing gate rebuild and post-depth requirements

"Insurance carriers know that most fencing contractors don't write in Xactimate and won't fight a supplement," said David Saitta, founder of P1Mitigators.

"InsureFENCE℠ puts the data in the contractor's hands before the first conversation with the adjuster. It changes the entire dynamic."



Available for Purchase Nationwide

While P1Mitigators uses InsureFENCE℠ internally for its Jacksonville-area insurance fencing projects, the tool is available for purchase by fencing contractors, restoration companies, and trades firms nationwide. The InsureFENCE℠ engine works across all U.S. markets, comparing against regional Xactimate pricing and local building code requirements.

Firms including Allied Fence & Gate in the Treasure Coast area of Florida have already adopted InsureFENCE℠ as part of their insurance claims workflow.



Pricing & Availability

→ FREE for homeowners in Duval County with a signed Contingency Agreement

→ FREE for homeowners in St. Johns, Clay, and Nassau counties with a signed Work Authorization

→ $49.95 per scan for out-of-area contractors and homeowners

→ $499.95 — Xactimate Full Reporting (fence + roof + 2 interior rooms, current-month pricing)

→ Embeddable licensing available for contractor websites nationwide



Additional Services

Alongside InsureFENCE℠, P1Mitigators also offers a $499.95 Xactimate Full Reporting service that delivers current-month Xactimate pricing for fence replacement, roof replacement, and two interior rooms. Homeowners and contractors can verify their carrier's payout is based on current data, not outdated pricing.



About P1Mitigators℠

P1Mitigators℠ is a contractor coordination firm based in Jacksonville, FL, serving Duval, St. Johns, Clay, and Nassau counties. The company coordinates roofing, fencing, tree services, and insurance restoration projects. P1Mitigators is InterNACHI-certified, FEMA-certified, and Levelset-certified, and works with all major insurance carriers.

InsureFENCE℠ is a Service Marked(SM) process created, owned, protected, and copyrighted by Proxy1MEDIA LLC.

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