Venom AI Launches a Live Mentor That Turns AI Conversations Into Real Products

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You can talk to AI. Venom AI's live mentor gives you the pro setup and teaches you to make it build whatever you want, until imagination is your only limit.

Stop paying a subscription to build your own ideas. Venom AI gives you the setup the pros use and teaches you to make AI build whatever you can imagine.” — Cj, Founder, Cobra Digital Group

ARCADIA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cobra Digital Group today announced the public launch of Venom AI , a live AI-instructor-led platform that teaches people how to make AI build the things they have only been able to talk about. Available now at MakeAnythingWithAI.com, Venom AI gives every learner the same setup professionals use, plus a personal mentor that shows them, one step at a time, how to point AI at any idea and have it built, until the only limit left is their imagination.Millions of people now talk to AI every day, and most of them have real ideas for what they want to make. Almost everyone gets stuck in the same place: the conversation. They can describe an app, a website, or a tool in perfect detail, and the AI could absolutely build it, but they do not have the setup or the know-how to make that happen. Venom AI closes that gap. It is not a coding bootcamp. It is the professional setup and the playbook that turn AI into your personal build team.A live AI mentor named Venom does the teaching. It helps each learner stand up the same environment the pros use, then walks them through real builds one step at a time, until aiming AI at an idea and getting back a finished product feels routine. No one is left writing code by hand. The goal is to make the learner the operator, the person who knows exactly how to command AI to build. As the platform's signature line puts it, "We don't build your project. We build the person who can."This is also where Venom AI saves people real money. Platforms like Lovable and Replit will let AI build for you too, but only inside their walls, on their subscription, with their limits, which leaves users renting their own ideas and dependent on a company they do not control. Venom AI sets learners up with the professional tools on their own machines instead, so they can command AI to build anything they want, with no monthly fee and no ceiling. "AI didn't make building easy," the platform says. "It made it learnable."The result is independence. Across 56 hands-on lessons, learners go from making AI build and launch their first live website, to directing it through full applications with logins, databases, and payments, to designing any kind of product they can picture, and finally to running their own AI agents. It is built to feel less like a course and more like leveling up, with experience points, streaks, and a rank ladder that climbs from Node all the way to Sovereign. The goal is the moment "I could never make that" turns into "give me an hour."Access to Venom AI is a one-time purchase with no subscription, so learners keep their training, and the setup it gives them, for good.Venom AI is built by Cobra Digital Group, an independent software studio whose work spans AI, education, social networking, on-demand marketplaces, and games. Its other products include Credits, a professional network for the film industry, and MyCobraAI, a fully autonomous AI publication, with the marketplace IceBreakrr and the mobile game Swarm Shadow on the way. Every product is designed, built, and shipped end to end by a single founder.Venom AI is available now at MakeAnythingWithAI.com. Everyone has the same AI. Venom AI teaches people how to make it build, until the only limit left is their imagination.

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