Miami Mortgage Broker Philip Bennett Explains How Foreign Nationals Can Finance Florida Real Estate Without U.S. Credit

Bennett Capital Partners Mortgage Brokers Philip Bennett (NMLS# 1098318) Foreign national mortgage financing can help international buyers purchase property in Miami and across Florida using select loan programs designed for global buyers.

Bennett Capital Partners Mortgage Brokers highlights foreign national mortgage options for non-U.S. citizens, visa holders, and global investors in Florida.

Many international buyers pay cash assuming U.S. financing is not available without U.S. credit. With the right program, many qualified buyers can finance Florida real estate instead.” — Philip Bennett, President, Bennett Capital Partners Mortgage Brokers

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bennett Capital Partners Mortgage Brokers, a Miami based mortgage brokerage led by President Philip Bennett, is helping international buyers understand how foreign national mortgage financing works in Florida.Foreign buyers remain a major force in U.S. residential real estate, and Florida continues to lead the country as the top destination for international purchasers. According to the National Association of Realtors 2025 International Transactions in U.S. Residential Real Estate report, international buyers purchased $56 billion in U.S. homes from April 2024 through March 2025. Florida captured 21% of foreign buyer activity, the highest share of any state. The same report found that 47% of foreign buyers paid all cash, compared with 28% of buyers overall. The median purchase price among foreign buyers reached a record high of $494,400.Philip Bennett says the cash-buyer gap reveals a major education opportunity."Many international buyers pay cash because they assume U.S. mortgage financing is not available without U.S. credit," said Philip Bennett, President of Bennett Capital Partners Mortgage Brokers. "That is not always the case. With the right foreign national loan program, many qualified buyers can finance Florida real estate using alternative documentation, foreign bank references, verified assets, and lender-specific underwriting guidelines."In the interview below, Bennett explains how foreign national mortgages work in 2026 and what international buyers should know before purchasing property in Florida.Q: Can a foreign national get a mortgage to buy a home in Miami?A: Yes. A buyer does not need to be a U.S. citizen or a green card holder to explore mortgage financing in the United States. The lender programs we access are designed for non-residents, visa holders, and international buyers. As a mortgage broker in Miami with access to more than 100 wholesale, portfolio, and private lender relationships, we can help match each buyer with a program that fits their profile.Q: Do international buyers need a U.S. credit score?A: Not always. That is one of the biggest myths in foreign national mortgage financing. Many foreign national programs do not require a U.S. credit score or a Social Security number. Depending on the lender, the file may be documented with a foreign bank reference letter, international credit references, asset statements, or other acceptable documentation. Buyers who hold an ITIN may also have additional options.Q: How much money do foreign buyers need to put down?A: In many cases, foreign national buyers should plan for a larger down payment than a traditional U.S. borrower. A common range is 25% to 35% down, although the exact requirement depends on the lender, property type, occupancy, loan amount, borrower profile, and documentation. A larger down payment may also help strengthen the file and improve available terms.Q: What if the buyer is purchasing an investment property?A: A DSCR loan may be a strong option for certain international real estate investors, since it focuses on the rental income the property is expected to produce rather than relying only on personal income or U.S. tax returns. For foreign investors who earn income abroad, this can remove a major underwriting hurdle. Investors can also review DSCR loan rates to compare current pricing before they move forward.Q: What documents does a foreign national need for a mortgage?A: The documentation is often more manageable than buyers expect. Common requirements may include a valid passport, visa or legal entry documentation when applicable, proof of funds for the down payment and closing costs, bank statements, and a foreign bank reference. Because every lender has different guidelines, the key is matching the buyer with the right program before they begin shopping seriously.Q: Can foreign nationals finance condos in Miami?A: Yes, but condo financing can be more complex. Miami has many condominium buildings, and lenders may review the building, association budget, insurance, reserves, investor concentration, litigation, and other project-level details. Working with a mortgage broker that understands both foreign national lending and Florida condo financing can help buyers avoid delays later in the process.Q: How fast can foreign national mortgage loans close?A: Many foreign national loans can close in a few weeks once the required documentation is complete. Timing depends on the lender, property type, appraisal, title work, condo review when applicable, and how quickly the buyer provides documentation. In competitive markets like Miami, Brickell, Sunny Isles Beach, Coral Gables, and Fort Lauderdale, getting pre-approved early can give international buyers a stronger position before making an offer.Bennett Capital Partners Mortgage Brokers serves buyers throughout Florida from its office in Miami's Brickell financial district. The firm focuses on Non-QM and investor lending, including foreign national loans, DSCR loans, bank statement loans, jumbo loans, condo financing, and private lending solutions.International buyers, real estate agents, and referral partners can contact Bennett Capital Partners Mortgage Brokers to learn more about foreign national mortgage options in Florida.About Bennett Capital Partners Mortgage BrokersBennett Capital Partners Mortgage Brokers is a Miami based mortgage brokerage founded by Philip Bennett. The firm specializes in residential, commercial, and Non-QM financing for homebuyers, real estate investors, and international clients across Florida. With more than 25 years of industry experience, Philip Bennett and his team are known for speed, transparency, and creative financing solutions. The firm is located at 1101 Brickell Ave STE 800, Miami, FL 33131.Bennett Capital Partners Mortgage Brokers is a mortgage broker, not a lender, and arranges loans but does not make or fund loans. Bennett Capital Partners, LLC, Florida Mortgage Broker License MBR3891, NMLS 2046862. Philip Bennett, Licensed Mortgage Broker, NMLS 1098318. Equal Housing Opportunity.All loans are subject to credit approval, underwriting guidelines, lender eligibility requirements, property approval, and borrower qualification. This is not a commitment to lend, not a loan approval, and not a guarantee of financing. Down payment requirements, documentation requirements, loan terms, rates, and programs vary by lender, loan program, property type, occupancy, borrower profile, and market conditions. Terms and programs are subject to change without notice.

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