POPOSOAP Wins 'Best Award' at Global Connect Show (GCS) 2026

POPOSOAP GCS BEST Award 2026 POPOSOAP Solar Water Fountain and Waterfall POPOSOAP Awards

POPOSOAP Solar-powered water feature brand recognized by 80+ international media voters for its eco-friendly, beginner-friendly outdoor pond solutions

HONG KONG, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- POPOSOAP , a brand focused on solar-powered garden water features and pond equipment, today announced that it participated in the Global Connect Show (GCS) in Shenzhen, China, organized by global brand management and international communications company iMpact. At the event, POPOSOAP was honored with the “Best Award,” selected through voting by 80+ media organizations and industry participants attending GCS, including editors, KOLs, overseas channel representatives, and international business associations.GCS 2026 was held under the theme “Connecting global innovation, gathering business opportunities,” bringing together 80+ mainstream technology editors, KOLs, overseas channels, and international business associations from North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Southeast Asia, alongside 100+ companies actively expanding internationally. The event centered on three tracks—Chinese brands going global, global channel matchmaking, and company visit sessions—to foster direct dialogue between brands and global partners.At GCS, POPOSOAP’s presence stood out through a hands-on, visual demonstration rather than a traditional product shelf display. The brand constructed a simulated eco water feature on-site, using its solar fountain pumps to create a multi-level waterfall and a pond fountain with noticeable height variation and flow movement. The installation was paired with color-changing pond lights, creating an “urban oasis” atmosphere designed to evoke calm and restoration—an intentional contrast to the fast pace of city life. The exhibit invited visitors to experience not only how the products operate, but how they can shape outdoor ambience through sound, movement, and light.POPOSOAP highlighted three solar garden water-feature tools at the show: a Solar Fountain, a Solar Pond Filter Box, and a Solar Waterfall Bucket. Together, these products reflect the brand’s focus on practical, outdoor-ready solutions for everyday use cases—ranging from small decorative ponds and fountains to backyard waterfalls and broader water garden layouts. The systems are designed to help users create movement and circulation while keeping installation approachable for first-time builders and routine upkeep manageable for long-term owners.As a brand, POPOSOAP is positioned around solar-powered, eco-friendly water feature solutions built for modern outdoor living. By leveraging solar power where sufficient sunlight is available, POPOSOAP products can operate without reliance on external electricity, supporting reduced energy use compared with conventional plug-in setups in applicable scenarios. Just as importantly, POPOSOAP designs prioritize fast installation, easy maintenance, and beginner-friendly operation—attributes that matter in real yards where users want reliable performance without complicated assembly or frequent troubleshooting. The brand’s core audience spans pond owners, DIY water-garden hobbyists, and professionals seeking straightforward components for installations and upgrades.The “Best Award” recognition at GCS builds on POPOSOAP’s broader record of international design and innovation recognition. In 2026, POPOSOAP received the German Innovation Award, underscoring the brand’s continued focus on product experience and functional innovation within the water feature category. In 2025, POPOSOAP also earned multiple international design honors, including the MUSE Design Awards, the American Good Design Award, the France Design Award, and the London Design Awards—a set of acknowledgements that reflect attention to usability, design execution, and product purpose across different judging bodies and markets.Sustainability is also integrated into POPOSOAP’s product story. POPOSOAP states that its products are made with at least 50% recycled materials, aligning material choices with environmentally conscious consumption trends in home and garden categories. In addition, POPOSOAP products carry Amazon’s “Climate Pledge Friendly” label, which shoppers can view directly on relevant Amazon listings. These commitments support POPOSOAP’s goal of making water features more accessible while reflecting growing demand for responsible product design and transparent sustainability signals.POPOSOAP’s momentum has been further reinforced through coverage by multiple third-party outlets in the home, garden, and clean-tech media landscape. The brand has been featured by publications and platforms including BobVila, Bettergardenhome, and CleanTechnica, helping introduce POPOSOAP’s solar water feature approach to broader audiences interested in practical outdoor upgrades, DIY improvements, and sustainability-driven product choices. POPOSOAP views this growing visibility as both validation and accountability—raising expectations for performance, serviceability, and long-term customer satisfaction.Looking ahead, POPOSOAP plans to continue strengthening its engagement with global partners across distribution, media, and industry communities, while maintaining a focus on product usability for everyday water garden scenarios.For more information about POPOSOAP and its solar water feature products, visit https://www.poposoap.com/

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