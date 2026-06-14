Submit Release
News Search

There were 403 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,117 in the last 365 days.

Department of Natural Resources investigates Reynolds County fish kill

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 12, 2026 – In the afternoon of Saturday, June 6, a concerned citizen notified the Missouri Department of Natural Resources of the presence of dead fish in a tributary to the West Fork of the Black River located in Reynolds County. The department immediately notified the Missouri Department of Conservation and began an investigation into what caused the fish casualty event. 

On the evening of June 6, the Doe Run Company notified the department of a potential release from the company’s wastewater treatment facility. The released wastewater was suspected of exceeding permitted effluent limits of pH contributing to the fish kill.   

The department collected water quality samples upstream and downstream of the West Fork of the Black River, including sampling points for several miles downstream on the river. The water quality monitoring results were within acceptable levels for pH and dissolved oxygen, and are protective for whole-body contact for human health and aquatic species. 

This event is no longer an environmental emergency, and the department continues to investigate. Any violations discovered during this investigation will be referred for enforcement action.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Department of Natural Resources investigates Reynolds County fish kill

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.