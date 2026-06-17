TASTE OF THE CARIBBEAN ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL SOCCER WATCH PARTY - July 9-12 at the Old-Port of Montreal
Fans Invited to Experience Live Quarter-Final Action at Montreal's Old Port from July 9–12
As soccer fans from around the world tune in to the summer's biggest international matches, Taste of the Caribbean will bring the excitement to Montreal's waterfront, where visitors can watch all quarter-final games live on a giant screen while enjoying Caribbean food, entertainment, and interactive activities throughout the festival.
The Tanguay Soccer Zone will feature:
• Live broadcasts of all quarter-final matches on a giant screen
- Thursday July 9 at 4 P.M. - Live from Boston
- Friday July 10 at 3 P.M. - Live from Los Angeles
- Saturday July 11 at 5 P.M. - Live from Kansas City and at 9 P.M. Live from Miami
• Soccer activities and skills challenges for all ages
• Z’antiye Football Club documentary on Martinican and Guadeloupean football legends
• Special appearances by soccer personalities, celebrities and community leaders
• Interactive programming with Soccer IQ and Ali Gerba’s Complete Striker
• Celebrity match and community competitions
• Food, beverages, music, and cultural entertainment throughout the day
The watch party is part of TOTC's expanded 2026 programming, which is expected to attract more than 250,000 visitors over four days at the Clock Tower Quay, Old-Port of Montreal.
Visitors are encouraged to arrive early, wear their favorite team colors, and experience one of Montreal's most exciting summer gatherings.
BEYOND THE PITCH: EXCLUSIVE WORKSHOPS WITH ALI GERBA
Festival Ambassador and former Canadian international soccer star Ali Gerba will host four exclusive workshops during the festival, giving attendees the chance to learn from his remarkable journey in the sport. The sessions will cover his career as an international player, the dedication required to become a professional athlete, balancing professional ambitions with personal life, and transitioning from competitive sports to life beyond the pitch at his elite training center Complete Striker. These inspiring discussions aim to motivate youth, aspiring athletes, and anyone seeking lessons in leadership, perseverance, and personal growth. Find him in the One Love Tent at 7 P.M. every night.
EXPLORE THE FESTIVAL ZONES
Beyond the Tanguay Soccer Zone and the Official Soccer Watch Party, visitors can enjoy a variety of festival experiences. The RISE Concert Zone features four nights of live konpa, reggae, soca, Latin and Caribbean music showcasing international artists. The Kids Zone offers interactive activities, games and workshops for young attendees. The Latin Zone celebrates Latin culture through music, dance, food and cultural presentations. Visitors can also browse the Merch Zone, showcasing local artisans, fashion, handcrafted goods and Caribbean-inspired products. Together, these zones create a vibrant cultural experience for all ages.
EVENT DETAILS
What: Free Caribbean cultural festival + Official Soccer Watch Party
Where: Clock Tower Quay, Old Port of Montréal
When: July 9–12, 2026
Hours: 12PM–11PM daily
Admission: Free all day (some activities may be ticketed within festival grounds)
For more information and schedules, visit: totc.ca
Follow us: @ilovetotc #ilovetotc
SPECIAL ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
The Canada Council for the Arts is Canada’s national public arts funder, with a mandate to foster and promote the study and enjoyment of, and the production of works in, the arts. Through its grants, services, prizes, initiatives, and payments, the Canada Council supports a dynamic and diverse arts and literary scene. These activities generate a meaningful economic, cultural and social impact for over 2,000 communities in all parts of the country and beyond. The investments and leadership of the Council help advance public engagement in the arts from coast to coast to coast while also contributing to the international recognition of artists and arts organizations from Canada.
This project is made possible in part by the Government of Canada, Quebec Ministry of Tourism, FACTOR, and Canada Council for the Arts, with the full support of the City of Montreal.
Felipe Del Pozo
Taste of the Caribbean Festival
+1 514-616-4713
felipe@feliperp.com
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TOTC - Ali Gerba with Soccer IQ at the Tanguay Soccer Zone 2026
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