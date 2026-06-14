Miles Alexander III Launches ‘Mr. Miles World of Dreams’ Children’s Book Series to Inspire Young Readers

Miles Alexander III launches ‘Mr. Miles World of Dreams,’ a children’s book series promoting confidence, leadership, purpose, imagination, and personal growth.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real estate developer, author, and creator Miles Alexander III is pleased to announce the launch of the Mr. Miles World of Dreams children’s book series and creative learning world, an educational storytelling initiative designed to encourage children to dream bigger, develop confidence, and understand how thoughtful decisions can shape their future.The series introduces young readers to Mr. Miles and Jaden, two central characters who explore ideas related to personal growth, leadership, family, investing, entrepreneurship, community development, and responsibility. Mr. Miles serves as a mentor and guide, while Jaden represents a curious and ambitious child learning how small ideas can grow into meaningful action.At a time when children are often asked what they want to become before they have had the opportunity to explore the possibilities around them, Mr. Miles World of Dreams creates space for a different kind of conversation. Through relatable characters and age-appropriate stories, the series encourages young readers to consider not only what they want to achieve, but also the values, habits, and decisions that can help them move forward with purpose.“MrMilesWorld of Dreams was created to remind people that their dreams are not random. They are connected to purpose, discipline, faith, and the person they are becoming,” says Miles Alexander III.The launch reflects Alexander’s broader commitment to youth development. His goal is to create stories, spaces, and opportunities that support the imagination, education, and personal growth of young people. The book series is designed to help children build self-belief while giving parents, educators, and mentors a starting point for discussions about leadership, emotional strength, financial awareness, teamwork, and community responsibility.Rather than presenting success as a distant or abstract idea, the series focuses on the steps that can make a dream feel more attainable. Each story is intended to show young readers that meaningful progress can begin with a question, an idea, a lesson, or a single decision. The message is not only to dream, but also to build.The project also expands the broader Mr. Miles World of Dreams vision, which connects inspirational storytelling with themes such as personal development, faith, discipline, entrepreneurship, leadership, aviation, travel, self-love, and mental strength. While the children’s book series is created specifically for younger audiences, the wider concept reflects a consistent message: ambition becomes more meaningful when it is supported by purpose and action.Alexander’s perspective has also been shaped by his work in real estate development. He is associated with Alexander Goshen , a real estate private equity and development firm focused on strategic acquisitions, redevelopment, and ground-up development. His work across storytelling and development reflects an interest in building environments and ideas that can contribute to stronger communities over time.The Mr. Miles World of Dreams collection is available through Amazon . Additional information about the series, its characters, and its educational themes is available at https://www.mrmilesworldofdreams.com/ About Mr. Miles World of DreamsMr. Miles World of Dreams is a children’s book brand and creative learning world created by Miles Alexander III. Through storytelling, relatable characters, and practical life lessons, the series introduces children to themes such as confidence, leadership, investing, entrepreneurship, family, problem-solving, teamwork, community development, and purpose. The project is designed to encourage meaningful reading moments between children, parents, educators, and mentors while helping young readers understand that dreams can grow through courage, discipline, learning, and consistent action.About Miles Alexander IIIMiles Alexander III is a South Florida-based real estate developer and the founder and managing partner of Alexander Goshen. A U.S. Army veteran, he has built a career focused on workforce and affordable housing development, community impact, and entrepreneurship. Through his business ventures and youth-focused initiatives, Alexander is committed to creating opportunities that help individuals and communities thrive.

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