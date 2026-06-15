CadRemit Launches '50 for 50' Rewards Campaign to Boost Cross-Border Transfers

New campaign offers CMT Point rewards to qualifying users completing onboarding and international transfers.

TORONTO, CANADA, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CadRemit has announced the launch of its new "50 for 50" Rewards Campaign, a month-long initiative designed to encourage onboarding, increase user engagement, and reward customers making eligible international money transfers.

Running from June 10 through June 30, the campaign introduces a structured rewards model built around the company's CMT Points ecosystem, allowing both new and existing users to earn redeemable platform rewards by completing qualifying activities.

The initiative reflects a broader trend across financial technology platforms, where loyalty programs and reward systems are increasingly being integrated into cross-border payment services to improve customer retention and platform engagement.

According to industry research, customer acquisition costs across digital financial services continue to rise, prompting many fintech companies to adopt rewards-based models that encourage long-term platform usage rather than one-time transactions.

"Our objective is to create additional value around international transfers while making our rewards ecosystem more accessible," a CadRemit spokesperson said. "The 50 for 50 campaign combines user onboarding with meaningful incentives that support ongoing engagement across our payment infrastructure."

Two Participation Categories

The campaign has been structured around two user segments.

New and Pending Users

Users who have started registration but have not completed identity verification can qualify by clicking the campaign opt-in button, successfully completing Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements, and reaching a cumulative transaction volume of at least $20 during the campaign period. Fifty participants will receive rewards under this category. The first ten users to satisfy all requirements will automatically secure their rewards, while the remaining winners will be selected through a randomized draw after the campaign concludes.

Existing Users

Current CadRemit users can also participate by opting into the campaign and completing at least $100 in cumulative transaction volume during the promotional window. As with the onboarding category, the first ten qualifying users lock in guaranteed rewards, while additional winners will be selected after the campaign closes. Each successful participant will receive 50,000 CMT Points, equivalent to a value of approximately $50 within the platform's rewards framework.

Growing Interest in Reward-Based Financial Products

The campaign comes as loyalty mechanisms become increasingly common across digital banking and payment platforms. Rather than offering traditional cashback promotions, many fintech providers now utilize internal rewards systems that encourage repeat engagement while allowing customers greater flexibility in how benefits are redeemed.

CadRemit's CMT Points program operates on a similar model. Eligible international transfers into Nigeria made from supported regions can accumulate reward points, with users earning larger amounts as their monthly transfer activity increases.

Accumulated points can subsequently be converted into supported currencies and applied toward future transfers made through the platform. The company noted that the rewards structure currently supports qualifying USD, CAD, and EUR transfers into Nigeria across eligible corridors.

Supporting International Financial Connectivity

Cross-border financial activity continues to expand as migration, international education, remote employment, and global entrepreneurship strengthen economic ties between North America and Africa. Industry observers note that users increasingly seek payment platforms that combine operational efficiency with additional value-added services.

CadRemit provides regulated payment infrastructure supporting international transfers across Canada, the United States, Europe, and Nigeria. Its services support individuals sending family remittances, paying education expenses, managing business transactions, and facilitating other cross-border financial obligations.

The company stated that initiatives such as the 50 for 50 campaign are intended to complement broader investments in payment infrastructure, including expanded settlement options and enhanced digital account services. Customers interested in learning more about cross-border money transfers and how to send money to Nigeria can access additional information through the CadRemit platform.

Regulatory Framework

CadRemit is authorized and regulated by the Financial Transactions and Report Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) to provide foreign exchange and money transfer services as a Money Services Business. The company is also licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria as an International Money Transfer Operator (IMTO) and registered with the Bank of Canada as a Payment Service Provider (PSP).

According to the company, maintaining regulatory compliance across its operating markets remains central to its long-term infrastructure strategy as international payment activity continues to evolve.

About CadRemit

CadRemit is a financial technology company specializing in regulated cross-border payments across Nigeria, Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company focuses on secure, transparent, and compliant financial infrastructure supporting international money transfers for individuals and businesses operating across global remittance corridors.

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