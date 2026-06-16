A New Kind of Holiday Decorating Service Has Come to Southwest Colorado

Custom Holiday Entryway — by Durango Holiday Home Enchanted Winter Collection — Custom design by Durango Holiday Home Nature's Wonder Collection — Custom design by Durango Holiday Home

Creating Beautiful, Stress-Free Holiday Experiences for Vacation and Mountain Homeowners

DURANGO, COLORADO, CO, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Durango Holiday Home, a new full-service luxury holiday design studio, is now open and accepting clients throughout Durango and Southwest Colorado. Founded by designer Lorrie Boone, the studio offers something that has not previously existed in this market: a dedicated, completely turnkey interior holiday design service for private homeowners. Lorrie handles everything from initial design concept to professional installation and end-of-season takedown. Clients never have to lift a finger.For vacation homeowners whose time in Durango is limited, and for full-time residents whose holidays are already hectic, Durango Holiday Home exists to solve a problem most people quietly accept as inevitable: that the holidays will always feel a little rushed, the decorating isn’t quite what you envisioned, and the season is half over before the house feels ready. Durango Holiday Home takes that off the table.“The holidays should feel beautiful and calm,” says Boone. “Not like something you’re still trying to finish. My goal is simple: whenever you arrive — whether it's Thanksgiving weekend or Christmas Eve — your home should already feel like the holidays. Warm. Welcoming. Completely ready. So you can walk in, set down your bags, and just be truly present with the people you care about.”A Colorado Love Story, Fifty Years in the MakingLorrie Boone’s connection to Colorado did not begin when she moved here. It began at Christmas, 1971, when her family made their first ski trip to Snowmass on the recommendation of neighbors. She was a child then, but the memory of those Colorado holidays never left her. The beauty of the mountains. The nearby elegance of Aspen in winter. The rituals her family created to make Christmas feel like Christmas, even when they were far from home.That philosophy has shaped everything Lorrie has done as a designer in the decades since: namely, how the holidays feel is as important as how they look.In June 2023, she and her husband purchased their dream property in a gated community just outside Durango — thirty-five acres with sweeping views of the San Juan Mountains. It is exactly the kind of home where the holidays deserve to feel extraordinary.“I treat every installation as if it were my own home,” she says. “The care I bring to a client’s space is the same care I bring to mine. It’s simply how I work.”Twelve Years of Experience, Now Serving Southwest ColoradoBefore founding Durango Holiday Home, Lorrie spent more than twelve years creating custom holiday environments for private residences and exclusive organizations throughout metropolitan Detroit under the name Elegant Entryways. Her most prominent client was the Birmingham Country Club, where she served as exclusive holiday designer for multiple consecutive seasons. Jill Sabiston, Former Controller at the Birmingham Country Club for more than 33 years, offered this assessment:“Lorrie was always skilled at delivering results that looked far beyond what the numbers might suggest. The decorations themselves, the overall layout and design, and the attention to detail are just spectacular.”— Jill Sabiston, Retired Controller, Birmingham Country ClubA Market Gap — and the Studio Built to Fill ItWhile seasonal outdoor lighting services exist in the Durango area, no dedicated interior luxury holiday design studio has established itself in the market. Homeowners who want a beautifully designed, whole-home holiday experience — without the stress, the time, or the effort of doing it themselves — have had nowhere to turn. Until now.The studio has already found recognition in the community. Denise Timmsen, owner of Christmas In Durango, has carried Lorrie’s work since 2023: “I first came across Lorrie’s work and was struck by the quality and originality of her designs. The craftsmanship, the creativity, the attention to detail — there’s nothing quite like it in Durango.”What the Service IncludesEvery engagement begins with a personal consultation to understand the home, the family, and what the holidays mean to the people who gather there. From that conversation, Lorrie develops a complete, cohesive design that moves through the home naturally — room by room, inside and out. Professional installation and takedown are included, and storage is available for clients who wish to keep their custom pieces. The result is a home that is completely ready when you arrive, and effortlessly returned to normal when the season ends.“For every season, both inside and out, I enjoy one-of-a-kind masterpieces that bring comfort and joy to me and my home. Compliments are many, even from strangers walking by.”— Sylvia D., Homeowner ClientAbout Durango Holiday HomeDurango Holiday Home is a luxury seasonal décor studio founded by designer Lorrie Boone, serving private homeowners, vacation property owners, and select organizations throughout Durango and Southwest Colorado. Lorrie brings more than 12 years of experience to every project, built under the name Elegant Entryways in metropolitan Detroit. Her approach combines artistic vision, meticulous execution, and deeply personal service. Durango Holiday Home is licensed and insured.Contact: Lorrie Boone | 970-844-4850 | info@durangoholidayhome.com | www.durangoholidayhome.com # # #

Luxury Holiday Mantel being created by Durango Holiday Home Founder, Lorrie Boone

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