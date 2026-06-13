Governor Wes Moore Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the Maryland Science Center, Groundbreaking For Renovation of The Center’s Harbor Plaza, and Completion of Record-Breaking $15 Million Fundraising Campaign

Updated: Saturday, June 13, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD– Governor Wes Moore today delivered remarks in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Maryland Science Center and broke ground for the renovation of the Maryland Science Center Harbor Plaza. The event also highlighted the completion of the center’s record breaking $15 million fundraising campaign, which will be used to renovate older facilities, improve sustainability, and provide free and reduced cost admission to students and Marylanders on SNAP or WIC.

“Since its opening 50 years ago, Maryland Science Center has been a central hub of hands-on learning and experience,” said Gov. Moore. “We are proud to invest in that history and look forward to the Maryland Science Center’s impactful future, as it continues to expand accessibility to STEM education outside of the traditional school setting.”

The Maryland Science Center opened on June 13th, 1976 and was the one of the first attractions built as part of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor renaissance. Since opening, the Center has seen over 15 million guests. The Maryland Science Center has received investments each year of the Moore-Miller administration including: $200,000 in Fiscal Year 2027, $3,000,000 in Fiscal Year 2026, $200,000 in Fiscal Year 2025, and $1,000,000 in Fiscal Year 2024 and the administration awarded the center $3.2M in capital grants during Fiscal Years 2024 and 2025 specifically to assist with the renovation of Harbor Plaza.

The renovation of the center’s Harbor Plaza will feature new science exploration exhibits focused on fossils and gravity, as well as more green space, shaded areas, and improved water management.

The governor was joined by Mark Potter, President and CEO of the Maryland Science Center, and Mark Zimmerly, Chairman of the Maryland Science Center Board of Trustees, along with other local leaders including Comptroller Brooke Lierman and Senate President and District 46 Senator Bill Ferguson.

“The mission and importance of the Maryland Science Center is as relevant today as it was 50 years ago,” said President and CEO of the Maryland Science Center, Mark Potter. “In 1976, we were innovators and trailblazers, starting the momentum that led to one of the country’s most celebrated urban redevelopments. Five decades later, and with the renovation of our harborside entrance, we’re still a model for informal science education, the joy of scientific discovery, and creating a welcome invitation to Baltimore and Maryland.”

“Every year, more than 400,000 Marylanders walk through the Maryland Science Center's doors - but the impact goes far beyond a visitor count,” said Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman. “When a visit to the Science Center lights the spark that launches a STEM career, when a free field trip makes science feel possible for a kid who might never have had that chance - that's what this institution is really for. The Harbor plaza renovation doubles down on that promise, and I couldn't be prouder to support it.”

During the 50th anniversary celebration on June 13th, the Center will have throwback 1976 admission pricing all day: $1 for children and $2.50 for adults.

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