Black-Owned Hair and Personal Care Brand Locsanity Brings Its All Across America Tour to Orlando

Charmaine James, Founder of Locsanity, engages with attendees during the Locsanity All Across America Tour stop at Underground HTX in Houston. Charmaine James, Founder of Locsanity (left), and Candace Smith, owner of Asayah Loc Nurturing & Styling Salon, celebrate entrepreneurship and community partnership during the Locsanity All Across America Tour stop in Philadelphia. Charmaine James, Founder of Locsanity, engages with attendees during the Locsanity All Across America Tour stop at Zess Locs Salon in Savannah, Georgia, where community members gathered for an evening of education, connection, and celebration of natural h

Founder Charmaine James continues her nationwide tour with an intimate Orlando gathering celebrating community, connection, and natural hair.

It's about listening, learning, and celebrating the people and communities that inspire everything we create. Some of the best ideas come from simply sitting down and having real conversations.” — Charmaine James

CASSELBERRY, FL, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following successful community gatherings in Philadelphia, Houston, and Savannah, Black-owned hair and personal care brand Locsanity is bringing its All Across America Tour to Central Florida for an intimate evening of conversation, connection, and celebration. The invite-only gathering will take place on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. at Lux Gala Venue in Casselberry, Florida, just outside Orlando, where registered guests will have the opportunity to meet founder Charmaine James, discover the Locsanity product collection, and spend an evening with people who share a passion for healthy, naturally textured hair and body care.Unlike traditional promotional tours, the All Across America Tour was created to foster meaningful conversations with the people who have helped shape the brand's journey. Each stop is intentionally designed to foster meaningful, face-to-face conversations between founder Charmaine James and the customers, locticians, entrepreneurs, and natural hair enthusiasts who inspire the brand."This tour is about more than introducing products," said James. "It's about listening, learning, and celebrating the people and communities that inspire everything we create. Some of the best ideas come from simply sitting down and having real conversations."Locsanity was founded after James transitioned from loose natural hair to locs and struggled to find wholesome, plant-based products she trusted. Rather than settle, she began creating her own formulations, a personal solution that has since grown into a nationally recognized brand offering more than 60 products for locs, natural hair, and body care.Previous stops have brought together customers, locticians, salon owners, and entrepreneurs in curated settings designed to foster authentic dialogue, strengthen relationships, and celebrate textured hair culture.Central Florida's thriving network of locticians, barbers, salon owners, and wellness professionals makes Orlando a natural next stop on the tour. Reflecting the diverse audience Locsanity serves through its expanding portfolio of hair, body, and personal care products, the event offers professionals the opportunity to explore solutions ranging from loc and natural hair essentials to hygiene sprays and muscle balms designed for active lifestyles and wellness-focused clientele, all while connecting with founder Charmaine James and fellow entrepreneurs.Since launching the tour, Locsanity has visited communities across multiple cities with a simple goal: to strengthen relationships beyond the digital space by creating opportunities for genuine connection, education, and collaboration.Event DetailsDate: Tuesday, June 23, 2026Time: 5:00 p.m.Location: Lux Gala Venue, Casselberry, FloridaMedia representatives interested in covering the event or scheduling an interview with Charmaine James are encouraged to contact Locsanity using the information below. Attendance is by invitation only, and advance registration is required.As the tour continues across the country, Locsanity remains committed to meeting people where they are—one conversation, one community, and one city at a time.--About LocsanityFounded by Charmaine James, Locsanity is a Black-owned, self-manufacturing personal care company based in South Florida. Inspired by James's own natural hair journey, the brand creates plant-powered products for locs, loose natural hair, and body care that combine thoughtful formulation with a commitment to community, education, and authenticity. Every product is made in the USA, never tested on animals, and crafted with the belief that healthy hair and body care begins with intentional ingredients and genuine care.

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