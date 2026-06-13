SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races 2026 – SJM Golden Jubilee A and SJM Lotus A Clinch Titles in small dragon boat races; Event promotes festive tradition through cultural-sports integration

MACAU, June 13 - Organized by the Sports Bureau, SJM Resorts, S.A. (SJM) and the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China, and co-organized by the Municipal Affairs Bureau and the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, the first day of the SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races 2026 commenced today (13 June) at the Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre. This year’s event collaborated with the “Art Everywhere – Cultural vibes at the weekend” organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, creating a lakeside carnival themed around dragon boat racing – an element inscribed on Macao's Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage. Capitalizing on this traditional festival, the event deepens the integration of culture and sports to jointly promote the spirit of Tung Ng.

After rounds of intense battles, SJM Golden Jubilee A clinched the championship in the Macao Small Dragon Boat Race (200m) - Open Category, while SJM Lotus A claimed the title in the Women’s Category (200m). The Macao Standard Dragon Boat Race (500m) for the Open, Women’s, and Mixed categories will take place tomorrow (14 June).

A host of 200-meter small dragon boat races were held, including the Macao Small Dragon Boat Race (Open and Women’s categories), the Macao Government Departments Small Dragon Boat Race, and the Macao University Student Small Dragon Boat Race (Open Category). In the highly anticipated Macao Small Dragon Boat Race (Open Category), SJM Golden Jubilee A crossed the finish line first in 48.823 seconds to secure the title. SJM Golden Jubilee B and Wynn Glory placed second and third respectively.

In the Women’s category, SJM Lotus A was crowned champion with a time of 56.889 seconds, followed by Galaxy Elegance in second place (56.934 seconds) and MGM A in third. In the Macao University Student Small Dragon Boat Race (Open Category), University of Macau-A successfully defended its title with a winning time of 49.951 seconds, while Macao Polytechnic University-A finished as the runner-up and City University of Macau Dragon Boat Team took third place. In the Macao Government Departments Small Dragon Boat Race, the Marine and Water Bureau claimed the championship in 53.252 seconds, followed by the Municipal Affairs Bureau (Team A) and the Marine and Water Bureau-A in second and third places respectively.

Guests attending the event included: Ms. Lei Si Leng, Acting President of the Sports Bureau; Ms. Wong Kit Cheng, Member of the Legislative Assembly; Mr. Chao Wai Ieng, Chairman of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau; Mr. Chan Chi Kin, Acting Director of the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau; Dr. Rui Cunha, Secretary-General of SJM Resorts, S.A.; Mr. Vong Ka Hou, President of the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China; and Mr. Gerard Walker, Chief Hospitality Officer of SJM Resorts, S.A.

To celebrate the traditional Dragon Boat Festival, the Cultural Affairs Bureau is presenting the “Art Everywhere – Cultural vibes at the weekend” event at Anim’Arte NAM VAN during the race days, integrating dragon boat elements and launching a series of intangible cultural heritage experience activities. Today's (13) highlights featured a lion dance performance titled "Double Auspicious Lions" by the "Ou Kong Si San Kit Yee Tong" Chinese Martial Arts and Fitness Association, a traditional scented sachet craft workshop using colorful fabrics and natural herbs, and a Drunken Dragon Dance workshop personally conducted by experienced masters from the Association of Fresh Fish Merchants of Macao. Meanwhile, a screen was set up at the lakeside artificial lawn plaza to broadcast the races live from the Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre.

On 14 and 19 June, cultural and artistic groups will continue to perform in parades themed around the intangible cultural heritage of dragon boat racing. These vibrant, carnival-style performances will feature distinctive Latin dance and modern pop choreography, combining traditional dragon boats, dragon dances, and drum troupes to inject contemporary vitality into traditional dragon boat culture. The “SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races Carnival 2026” runs from 09:30 to 17:30 on race days at the Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre and Anim’Arte NAM VAN, featuring themed photo zones, booths selling dragon boat-themed crafts and cultural products, local snacks, and interactive games. On-site magic shows, balloon twisting, and busking performances further enhance the festive atmosphere.

Furthermore, the “Art Everywhere – Cultural vibes at the weekend” event at Anim’Arte NAM VAN will offer various intangible cultural heritage experience projects from 14:00 to 19:00 on race days, including bamboo-woven dragon boat ornaments and cloisonné-style festive insulated coasters. The venue will also host traditional performances, including the Drunken Dragon Dance, dragon and lion dances, and Portuguese folk dances. By utilizing the dragon boat races as an innovative vehicle for cultural and sports integration, the event allows spectators to experience Macao’s unique identity as a melting pot of Chinese and Western cultures.

This event seamlessly integrates sports competition, intangible cultural heritage, artistic performances, and leisure, fully demonstrating the unique charm of Macao's synergy across tourism, culture, and sports. Residents and tourists are welcome to attend the event to immerse themselves in Macao's vibrant festive atmosphere and profound cultural heritage.

The Races will be broadcast live on TV channels including TDM Ou Mun, TDM Entertainment and Ou Mun-Macau (with Cantonese and Portuguese commentaries), on the event’s official website www.macaodragonboat.com and on the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page.

For more information, please visit the official website of the “Macao International Dragon Boat Races” at www.macaodragonboat.com, the Cultural Affairs Bureau website www.icm.gov.mo, or follow the Facebook pages "Macao Major Sporting Events" and "IC Art", the official WeChat accounts "澳門體育" (Desporto de Macau) and "澳門文化局IC" (Instituto Cultural), the WeChat subscription account "澳門特區體育局" (Sports Bureau of Macao SAR), and the Macao activities webpage "Enjoy Macao".