Department of Pesticide Regulation Announces Proposed Updates to Enforcement Response Regulations

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Proposed regulations, now open for public comment, increase civil penalties for the most serious pesticide use violations, hold repeat violators accountable, and increase coordination to support effective, consistent and strict enforcement of pesticide use laws and regulations in California.

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) is proposing changes to the state’s Enforcement Response Regulations – the first significant update since 2006. The proposal would increase fines for violations that could harm people’s health, hold repeat violators accountable, and support consistency in enforcement across the state. The proposal reflects DPR’s commitment to prioritize enforcement of pesticide use laws and regulations that protect the health of all Californias.

These regulations address actions taken by County Agricultural Commissioners (CACs) in their pesticide use enforcement programs. DPR’ oversees and guides CACs who conduct on-the-ground compliance, inspections, investigations and enforcement actions across all 58 California counties.

Key elements of the proposal include:

Increasing fines for incidents impacting human health. Changing how pesticide violations are categorized, creating a higher category and associated fines for violations that pose hazards to human health.

Changing how pesticide violations are categorized, creating a higher category and associated fines for violations that pose hazards to human health. Holding violators accountable. Adjusting penalty levels, including changes to minimum civil penalties for the most serious violations and increasing penalties for repeat violators. This includes required documentation and consideration of compliance history when determining penalties.

Adjusting penalty levels, including changes to minimum civil penalties for the most serious violations and increasing penalties for repeat violators. This includes required documentation and consideration of compliance history when determining penalties. Supporting consistent enforcement statewide. Clarifying definitions, timelines, and documentation requirements to support consistent enforcement decisions across counties. This also includes DPR oversight of CAC enforcement decision-making.

Clarifying definitions, timelines, and documentation requirements to support consistent enforcement decisions across counties. This also includes DPR oversight of CAC enforcement decision-making. Streamlining processes for enforcement coordination. Identifying areas for timely CAC coordination with District Attorneys and other prosecuting authorities to ensure that every available enforcement tool – including criminal prosecution, where appropriate – is used effectively.

Identifying areas for timely CAC coordination with District Attorneys and other prosecuting authorities to ensure that every available enforcement tool – including criminal prosecution, where appropriate – is used effectively. Increasing transparency into DPR enforcement actions. Adding a DPR annual enforcement report describing actions taken under the Department’s enforcement authority.

DPR developed this proposal with input from several sources, including DPR’s regular review of county enforcement trends and actions, public feedback received during DPR’s November 2025 public webinar, communities and interested parties, and recommendations from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2023 audit of priority pesticide incident investigations.

“This proposal advances a department priority and reflects years of active work to bring greater clarity and alignment to our enforcement program,” said DPR Director Karen Morrison. “Clear, consistent expectations are essential for effective statewide implementation of California’s pesticide laws.”

The proposed regulatory package is one component of DPR’s work to continuously improve its enforcement program in line with its strategic goal to track, evaluate and enforce safe pesticide use. DPR recently announced that its Language Access Hub for CACs is now a permanent statewide resource, providing translation and interpretation services to help ensure that pesticide related information is accessible to communities across California. The department also launched an online, interactive Enforcement Data Dashboard that offers the public easier access to statewide and county level information on inspections, investigations, and enforcement actions. Additionally, safety resources for both workers and communities posted on DPR’s website provide clear information on existing laws, protections, and safe pesticide use.

DPR is holding a 45-day public comment period through July 28, 2026, to collect input on the proposed regulations. Comments can be submitted online through DPR’s public comment portal, SmartComment, or can be submitted via email to dpr26002@cdpr.ca.gov.

Public Hearings on July 8, 21 and 28, 2026

DPR will hold three public hearings during the comment period to receive verbal comments. All hearings will be conducted virtually to ensure statewide accessibility.

An informational presentation on the proposed regulations will be provided immediately prior to the official regulatory hearing and collection of public comments. All hearings will be conducted in English with Spanish interpretation provided. Information on accommodations, including requesting interpretation in additional languages, can be viewed within the regulatory notice, available on DPR’s website.

The agenda and pre-hearing presentation will be posted on DPR’s Meetings and Events webpage in advance of each hearing.

July 8, 2026

5:30 p.m. – Pre-hearing presentation

6:00 – 8:00 p.m. – Regulatory hearing and public comment

Register and join: Zoom (Virtual)

July 21, 2026

9:30 a.m. – Pre-hearing presentation

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Regulatory hearing and public comment

Register and join: Zoom (Virtual)

July 28, 2026

5:30 p.m. – Pre-hearing presentation

6:00 – 8:00 p.m. – Regulatory hearing and public comment

Register and join: Zoom (Virtual)

If you are planning to view or participate in a hearing as a group using a single Zoom login, please indicate this on the Zoom webinar registration form. This helps DPR staff understand that the login represents multiple participants and helps ensure we capture feedback from everyone in your group who would like to provide public comment.