East Coast Injury Clinic Website

Chiropractic care, physical therapy, and auto accident injury care at East Coast Injury Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida.

East Coast Injury Clinic provides chiropractic care, physical therapy, and auto accident injury care to patients across Jacksonville from a single Deerwood Park location.” — Dr Vanessa Wilczak, DC, DIBE, DIBCN, FIACN

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- East Coast Injury Clinic is a chiropractic practice located at 10550 Deerwood Park Blvd Suite 609 in Jacksonville, Florida 32256. The practice provides chiropractic care, chiropractic adjustments, physical therapy, and auto accident injury care for patients in Jacksonville, Florida. A complete list of services and conditions treated is published at https://eastcoastinjury.com/ , where patients can review treatment options before scheduling an appointment. The clinic operates by appointment and accepts new and returning patients from across the city. Care is non-surgical and assessment based, and treatment plans for chiropractic care in Jacksonville are developed for each patient according to examination findings rather than a single standardized protocol.Chiropractic care at East Coast Injury Clinic is delivered through chiropractic adjustments for patients in Jacksonville and the surrounding Deerwood Park area. Physical therapy is provided for patients recovering from injury, including residents of the Baymeadows area who require structured rehabilitation following chiropractic care. Auto accident injury care addresses whiplash, neck pain, and soft tissue injuries for drivers in the Southpoint area and nearby neighborhoods of the city. Pain relief and injury care supports patients managing back pain, sciatica, and recurring discomfort throughout the Deerwood Park area. Patients in the Baymeadows and Southpoint areas who are referred for physical therapy after an auto accident receive the same rehabilitation services at this location, and follow-up chiropractic adjustments for residents across the city are scheduled at the Deerwood Park office. Each of these services is provided at the single Jacksonville location and coordinated under one treatment plan when a patient presents with more than one condition, so that chiropractic care and physical therapy in the city are managed together rather than referred out. Current updates on the services offered are posted to the clinic's Google Business Profile on a regular schedule, and the profile that documents the Jacksonville location records the same address and contact details for verification.East Coast Injury Clinic is listed under the Chiropractor and Physical therapist categories on Google, which correspond to the chiropractic care and physical therapy services the clinic provides in Jacksonville. The practice delivers these services to patients across the city, including the Deerwood Park, Baymeadows, and Southpoint areas. Chiropractic care and auto accident injury care are provided at the same Deerwood Park location, allowing patients to receive assessment, adjustment, and rehabilitation without traveling to separate facilities. The clinic's location record, patient reviews, and service information for the Jacksonville practice can be viewed on Google at https://maps.app.goo.gl/KHDUPHQMeViiZAaJ9 . The combination of chiropractic care, physical therapy, pain relief and injury care, and auto accident injury care offered at this location reflects the practice's role as an established provider of these services within the Jacksonville area, where it operates among other chiropractic providers on the Southside of the city.East Coast Injury Clinic is located at 10550 Deerwood Park Blvd Suite 609, Jacksonville, Florida 32256, in the Deerwood Park area on the Southside of the city. The clinic is reachable from neighboring areas including Baymeadows and Southpoint, with direct access from major roads for patients traveling to chiropractic care and physical therapy appointments. Driving directions to the Jacksonville location are provided for patients arriving from across the city and surrounding neighborhoods. Patients can reach the clinic by phone at (904) 513-3954 to schedule chiropractic care, physical therapy, pain relief and injury care, or auto accident injury care at the Deerwood Park location. Patients traveling from the Baymeadows and Southpoint areas reach the office by way of the main Southside corridors, and the office sits close to major roads and public transit for those arriving for chiropractic care and physical therapy. The Google Business Profile map for the Jacksonville practice is embedded with this release so that readers can confirm the physical location of the clinic in Florida before they travel for an appointment.East Coast Injury Clinic provides chiropractic care, physical therapy, and auto accident injury care in Jacksonville, Florida, from its location at 10550 Deerwood Park Blvd Suite 609. Additional information about the clinic and the services it offers across the city is available at https://eastcoastinjury.com/ . East Coast Injury Clinic continues to serve patients seeking chiropractic care in Jacksonville, Florida.

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