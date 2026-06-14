eHACCP.org Launches Corporate LMS at no Additional Cost for Employee HACCP Training and HACCP Certification Management

Corporate LMS dashboard for food companies HACCP Certificate of Completion for Food Safety

Food businesses can now manage HACCP training, compliance, reporting, and certification through a fully branded Learning Management System at no additional cost

The course material is very well-structured, clear, and highly practical for anyone looking to strengthen their knowledge in food safety. The platform is user-friendly and the support team is great.” — Oscar Padilla

RHODES CORNER, NS, CANADA, June 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Food manufacturers, processors, producers, distributors, warehouses, and food service organizations face increasing pressure to ensure employees receive effective food safety training while maintaining accurate records for audits, customers, and regulatory inspections. To help organizations simplify this process, eHACCP.org has announced the availability of a free corporate Learning Management System (LMS) instance for companies that use its HACCP training programs.The new platform gives organizations a centralized location to manage employee training, track progress, monitor compliance, and maintain audit-ready records all while providing a professional, branded earning experience for employees."Many organizations struggle with spreadsheets, paper records, and disconnected systems when managing food safety training," said Amanda Baker, LMS administrator for eHACCP.org. "Our goal is to remove those barriers by providing companies with a professional LMS environment at no additional cost while delivering industry-recognized HACCP training."A Branded Training Portal for Every OrganizationEach participating company receives its own dedicated training portal, including a custom URL such as: YourCompany.eHACCP.orgOrganizations can personalize the platform with their own branding, including company colors, fonts, logos, and overall look and feel, creating a seamless extension of their existing corporate identity.The platform includes dedicated dashboards for administrators, managers, and learners, providing visibility and control over the entire training process.Built to Simplify Training ManagementThe eHACCP.org Corporate LMS allows organizations to:• Enroll and manage employees from a central dashboard• Track learner progress and course completion status• Send messages, reminders, nudges, and motivational communications• Generate simple or detailed compliance reports• Maintain centralized training records• Manage audit-ready certificates and documentation• Monitor compliance across departments, facilities, or locationsBy eliminating manual tracking and recordkeeping, organizations can spend less time managing training and more time focusing on food safety performance.Industry-Recognized HACCP TrainingThe platform is powered by HACCP training developed by experienced food safety professionals and designed to meet the expectations of regulators, auditors, customers, and certification bodies.Employees can complete training online at their own pace, reducing scheduling conflicts and minimizing operational disruptions while ensuring consistent training delivery throughout the organization.Lower Costs, Greater Efficiency:Traditional classroom-based food safety training often involves travel expenses, instructor fees, venue costs, scheduling challenges, and lost productivity.The eHACCP.org Corporate LMS eliminates many of these costs by providing a scalable online training solution that can be deployed across a single facility or an entire organization at no additional cost.For businesses operating multiple locations, the platform provides a standardized approach to HACCP training while maintaining centralized oversight and reporting.Audit-Ready When You Need ItFood safety audits often require immediate access to employee training records, certificates, and completion reports.The eHACCP.org Corporate LMS stores these records in a centralized system, allowing organizations to quickly produce documentation for customer audits, regulatory inspections, certification assessments, and internal reviews.Trusted by Food Safety Professionals Since 2007Since 2007, eHACCP.org has helped food industry professionals build HACCP knowledge and strengthen food safety systems through practical, affordable online training. Thousands of professionals across numerous countries have relied on eHACCP.org to support compliance initiatives, career development, and organizational food safety goals.Real Customer Support from Real PeopleUnlike many online training platforms that rely solely on automated support systems, eHACCP.org provides direct access to knowledgeable support staff.Organizations receive hands-on assistance with setup, administration, learner management, reporting, and troubleshooting. When questions arise, customers can speak with a real person who will work through the issue until it is resolved."We believe customer support should be more than a help article or chatbot," said the spokesperson. "When our customers need help, we answer the phone, provide guidance, and ensure they have the support they need to succeed."About eHACCP.orgeHACCP.org provides online HACCP certification, food safety training, auditor training, GMP training, and compliance resources for food industry professionals worldwide. Founded in 2007, the organization helps companies improve food safety performance, strengthen compliance programs, and develop knowledgeable food safety teams through practical, industry-focused training solutions.Organizations interested in learning more about the free Corporate LMS and HACCP training solutions can visit eHACCP.org for additional information.

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