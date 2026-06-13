PUBLIC NOTICE | Changes to NHRS Office Access: June 2–15, 2026

UPDATED JUNE 13, 2026

Out of an abundance of caution for visitor safety during planned construction in the parking lot and surrounding sidewalks, the New Hampshire Retirement System (NHRS) office will remain closed to visitors through Monday, June 15, 2026. A drop box for completed forms will be available at the front of the building (details below).

NHRS staff remain available by phone and email during normal business hours (Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.).

Please check our website (www.nhrs.org) for updates or call us at (603) 410-3500 before visiting.

🗳️ Form Drop-Off (Available June 2-15)

A drop box for completed forms is available at the front of the building and can be used without entering. Short-term parking is nearby for those dropping off materials. The box is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and is under video surveillance.

📞 Contact Us

Phone: (603) 410-3500

(603) 410-3500 Toll Free: (877) 600-0158

(877) 600-0158 Email: info@nhrs.org

info@nhrs.org Hours: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Address: New Hampshire Retirement System, 80 Commercial Street, Concord, NH 03301-5031

New Hampshire Retirement System, 80 Commercial Street, Concord, NH 03301-5031 View map and directions

We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience during this time.