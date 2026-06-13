PUBLIC NOTICE | Changes to NHRS Office Access: June 2–15, 2026
UPDATED JUNE 13, 2026
Out of an abundance of caution for visitor safety during planned construction in the parking lot and surrounding sidewalks, the New Hampshire Retirement System (NHRS) office will remain closed to visitors through Monday, June 15, 2026. A drop box for completed forms will be available at the front of the building (details below).
NHRS staff remain available by phone and email during normal business hours (Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.).
Please check our website (www.nhrs.org) for updates or call us at (603) 410-3500 before visiting.
🗳️ Form Drop-Off (Available June 2-15)
A drop box for completed forms is available at the front of the building and can be used without entering. Short-term parking is nearby for those dropping off materials. The box is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and is under video surveillance.
📞 Contact Us
- Phone: (603) 410-3500
- Toll Free: (877) 600-0158
- Email: info@nhrs.org
- Hours: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Address: New Hampshire Retirement System, 80 Commercial Street, Concord, NH 03301-5031
- View map and directions
We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience during this time.
About NHRS
NHRS provides retirement, disability, and death benefits to its eligible members and their beneficiaries. The State of New Hampshire and more than 460 local government employers participate in NHRS for their employees, teachers, firefighters, and police officers. NHRS has approximately 48,900 active members and 45,000 benefit recipients. NHRS administers a defined benefit plan qualified as a tax-exempt entity under sections 401(a) and 501(a) of the Internal Revenue Code.
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