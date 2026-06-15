Social Media Harms Awareness Month - Media Literary Expert Introduces Program to Protect Children and Help Families

"The Social Media Driver's License" tackles teen mental health crisis by providing children and parents with tools for healthier and safer digital habits

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- June is Social Media Harms Awareness Month and Ready Set Screen joins parents and children on the frontlines with The Social Media Driver’s License, a first-of-its-kind program using proven media literacy principles to prepare children ages 10–14 for the adoption of smartphones and social media. Ready Set Screen is a nonprofit organization providing expert-designed programs that help kids and teens build healthy digital habits and stay safe online.Observed annually in June, Social Media Harms Awareness Month seeks to educate the public about the impact of digital platforms on mental health and well-being. The observance highlights the risks associated with excessive screen time, online addiction, and exposure to harmful content while promoting responsible digital citizenship. The Social Media Driver’s License program was designed with these very goals in mind, providing support and education to parents and families on an ongoing basis.Created by Jennifer Berger, Founder and Executive Director of Ready Set Screen , The Social Media Driver’s License helps kids and parents navigate today’s digital landscape and addresses a vital need amid the ongoing teen mental health crisis. Drawing on her 20+ years of experience teaching media literacy to adolescents, Berger developed the program as a practical, real-world solution to help kids and families prepare for the challenges of life online.“It’s so important that we have this annual platform in Social Media Harms Awareness Month to call attention to this critical issue facing kids and families,” said Berger. “However, online safety and a lack of social media literacy are very real concerns that call for ongoing action, particularly for our youngest digital citizens. We believe the most effective solutions are driven by parents who educate themselves, then become their kids’ partners and advocates in adopting healthy digital habits that work in their lives. That’s why we created The Social Media Driver’s License program.”Built to be flexible, engaging, and relatable, the program features teen hosts and parents sharing real-world experiences. The Social Media Driver’s License includes two learning tracks—one for parents and one for pre-smartphone children—allowing families to learn together as they establish healthy and responsible relationships with social media, texting, gaming, and other digital media.A companion podcast series provides parents with conversation starters for meaningful technology-related discussions, strategies for supporting growing children’s tech use rather than simply monitoring it, and insights from parents and experts on raising healthy, balanced teens in the digital age.“Navigating social media is more complex than ever for youth and families. I’m excited to see Ready Set Screen deliver a hands-on, practical resource like The Social Media Driver’s License that parents and young people can use together to prepare from the start for safer, healthier experiences online,” said Vicki Harrison, Program Director, Center for Youth Mental Health and Wellbeing at Stanford Medicine.The Social Media Driver’s License is priced at $29 per family, with a $15 option forlower-income families and bulk purchasing available for schools, communityorganizations, and nonprofits. Ready Set Screen is independent from social mediacompanies — meaning its content is guided by research, not platform interests. Ready Set Screen is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping families build healthy digital habits and navigate technology safely through expert-designed educational programs, media literacy training, and practical resources for parents and children. For more information about Ready Set Screen, visit https://readysetscreen.org For more information about Jennifer Berger, visit https://jenniferlberger.com For more information about The Social Media Driver's License, visit https://socialmediadriverslicense.org

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