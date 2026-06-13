HuntFishNY Event - New Paltz Rod & Gun Club 2026 Youth Shooting Sports Activities (New Paltz)

HuntFishNY Events HuntFishNY Events is your one-stop resource for events offered by the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation and a network of partners and instructors who conduct hands-on events to teach you the basics about hunting, fishing, trapping, outdoor safety, wildlife, and other outdoor skills. These events allow you to see what the outdoor experience and wildlife conservation is all about. Current events offered include: target shooting, introduction to bowhunting, fishing clinics, field dressing, trapping, mentored hunts, sponsored pheasant hunts, seminars, social gatherings and more. These events are designed for all ability levels. Visit DEC’s HuntFishNY Event page to register for upcoming events. Check back if you don’t see events in your area. New events are added weekly.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.