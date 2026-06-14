ALPAC Delivers Policy Recommendations to Support Lebanon's Sovereignty, Stability, and Regional Peace

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The America Lebanon Peace Advancement Council (ALPAC) presented senior officials at the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Near East Affairs with a focused set of recommendations to help Lebanon reclaim its sovereignty, strengthen its institutions, and create the conditions for lasting stability and economic recovery. ALPAC stressed the need for sustained U.S. engagement and outlined four practical priorities:

• Develop Hamat Air Base as a dual-use civilian and military airport to expand national infrastructure, boost economic growth, improve Lebanon’s strategic capabilities, and reduce reliance on the Beirut Airport, which is precariously located near Hezbollah’s stronghold in the Dahieh suburb, south of Beirut.

• Expand security cooperation between the United States and Lebanon into a formal agreement to enhance the Lebanese Armed Forces’ ability to combat terrorism, smuggling, and threats to regional stability and support the creation of vetted LAF units.

• Enforce sanctions more aggressively against individuals and networks that support designated terrorist organizations and their allies.

• Establish a transparent Lebanon Reconstruction Fund with independent oversight to finance critical projects in infrastructure, healthcare, education, energy, and transportation, with frozen Iranian assets identified as one potential funding source.

“Lebanon’s future as a sovereign, secure, and prosperous nation is vital to regional stability and to America’s interests in the Middle East,” said ALPAC Chairman Toufic Baaklini. “The United States has a clear opportunity to help the Lebanese people build a stronger state that serves all its communities.”

ALPAC President Fouad Arbid added: “Targeted U.S. support, combined with meaningful Lebanese reforms, can deliver real results — stronger institutions, greater accountability, and the foundation needed for the return of the Lebanese diaspora. Their return would help secure lasting peace and drive economic revival for all of Lebanon.”

About ALPAC

The America Lebanon Peace Advancement Council is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening U.S.-Lebanon relations and advancing a sovereign, stable, and prosperous Lebanon. It envisions a Lebanon free of Islamic extremism, living in peace with its neighbors, and serving as a place in the Middle East where Christian communities can live and thrive safely with full freedom.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.