Elizabeth M. Lykins Explains the Difference Between Being Spiritual and Religious: 'The Answers Are Already Within Us'

Elizabeth M. Lykins

The author of Reflections on Transcendence says self-belief and inner transformation are the keys to spiritual awakening

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who am I? Why am I here? Humanity has wrestled with these questions for generations. As more people search for meaning, healing, and personal growth, author and spiritual teacher Elizabeth M. Lykins believes the answers lie not in external authority, but in discovering the wisdom already present within. Through her work, she is helping people understand an important distinction: being spiritual is not necessarily the same as being religious.

"In spiritual awakenings, there is no religious control," says Lykins. "It's deeper than obeying someone else's advice. It's about learning how to take direction from oneself."

According to Lykins, religion and spirituality can share common values, including compassion, love, and the desire for a meaningful life. However, spirituality focuses on developing a deeper connection with one's inner self rather than relying solely on external rules or doctrines.

Lykins believes that every person possesses the power to transform their life.

"We all have the gift and power within to change the trajectory of our lives. All it takes is believing in yourself," she explains.

Through her work, Lykins encourages people to question the limiting beliefs they have inherited from others. She says parents and caregivers can unintentionally shape a child's identity in ways that create self-doubt and fear, often without realizing the impact of their words and actions.

"It's not that they are doing this on purpose," Lykins explains. "It's what they were taught and are passing down. Many detrimental beliefs result from our parents simply doing the best they could."

These inherited beliefs are often passed from one generation to the next, making it difficult for people to recognize their own worth and potential. She believes true transformation begins when individuals become aware of these learned patterns and consciously choose to replace them with beliefs rooted in self-acceptance and self-belief.

"Moving forward in life is not about learning new tools of survival," says Lykins. "It's about unlearning the negative beliefs about ourselves that we have been taught and looking within to recondition our minds."

These themes form the foundation of her groundbreaking book, Reflections on Transcendence, which explores self-discovery, personal empowerment, and the journey toward understanding one's true identity.

For Lykins, her book represents far more than a literary achievement. It embodies her life's mission to help others reconnect with themselves and discover the strength and wisdom that already reside within.

"Spirituality is about equipping people with the gifts of self-belief and the confidence to carry it out," she concludes. “When we find the strength to formulate our own beliefs and paths, then the true journey and healing begin.”

About Elizabeth M. Lykins

Elizabeth M. Lykins, PA-C, is a spiritual transformation coach, bestselling author, and licensed medical provider with nearly three decades of experience in emergency and urgent care medicine. Trained at the University of Washington School of Medicine and the University of Nebraska Medical Center, she combines her medical background with advanced certifications in transformational coaching, clinical hypnotherapy, NLP, and mindfulness-based practices to help individuals overcome anxiety, self-doubt, and limiting beliefs.

Through her coaching and writing, Lykins guides people toward discovering their innate wisdom and living from an "inside-out" perspective. She is the author of the acclaimed book Reflections on Transcendence: Everything You Have Been Searching for Is Already Inside of You and the founder of A Magnificent Metamorphosis, a platform dedicated to personal growth, spiritual awakening, and positive change.

To learn more, click here: https://www.amagnificentmetamorphosis.com/index.html.

Elizabeth M. Lykins is available for interviews.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.