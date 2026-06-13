Governor Abbott Launches Free NWS Inspector Training To Keep Texas Livestock Moving

TEXAS, June 13 - June 13, 2026 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the launch of a free online course to expand the number of certified New World Screwworm (NWS) inspectors across Texas. This course will allow more Texans to inspect their animals and certify the documentation required to safely move them, which is critical to ensuring cattle and livestock commerce continues uninterrupted.

Developed by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in partnership with USDA-APHIS, the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC), and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD), the first-of-its-kind program launches today.

“The State of Texas will use every tool to protect our cattle industry and wildlife while we eradicate this pest,” said Governor Abbott. “AgriLife and TAHC moved quickly to launch this training. Now more people, including private industry, will be able to inspect and certify animals for movement. Through this program, Texas will protect our ranchers, ensure the security of our food supply, and keep business strong.”

“Stopping the spread of NWS will not be possible without our inspectors knowing what to look for, that’s why today’s announcement is critical to keep our cattle industry on track,” said USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins. “We encourage everyone who is able to help us identify and report suspected cases to help eradicate this pest as fast as possible. Grateful for Governor Abbott, TAHC, TPWD, and AgriLife for being amazing partners in this fight!”

The course is an online, modular program delivered through the AgriLife Learn platform. It includes narrated modules, demonstration videos, and knowledge checks covering NWS biology and life cycle, surveillance and reporting, species-specific inspection and treatment protocols, roles of state and federal agencies, and movement permitting requirements.

Those meeting TAHC eligibility standards who pass the final exam may apply to become a TAHC Certified NWS Inspector, authorized to issue official NWS Treatment/Movement Certificates for lawful movement of livestock out of infested zones.

Phase one immediately opens eligibility to the following groups, in addition to existing authorized personnel, including thousands of Texas veterinarians:

Licensed veterinarians (not already in the Authorized Personnel Program)

Veterinary technicians

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension agents and Disaster Assessment and Recovery agents

Texas Department of Agriculture inspectors

Texas Department of State Health Services Meat Safety inspectors

Texas Racing Commission inspectors

Animal control officers

Livestock deputies

Designated personnel from temporary livestock aggregation points

Additional groups may be added in future phases as the program evolves. The course is also available to any Texan for educational purposes.

Livestock owners, managers, veterinarians, government personnel, and allied industry professionals are encouraged to enroll. To access this free online course, please register an account, add course to your cart, and check out.

Important facts about New World Screwworm:

NWS is caused by the larvae of a parasitic fly that lay eggs in open wounds. The larvae feed on living tissue of warm-blooded animals.

NWS is not a contagious disease. It does not spread directly from animal to animal.

NWS is not a food safety issue. Screwworms do not infest meat or other food products. The food supply remains safe.

Report suspected cases immediately:

Livestock or pets: Texas Animal Health Commission at 1-800-550-8242

Wildlife: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department at 512-389-4505

More information: screwworm.gov

The course directly supports the state’s aggressive NWS response. Under Governor Abbott’s leadership, Texas has deployed sterile insect technique releases, established quarantines in infested zones, and committed all available state resources to protect the livestock industry while maintaining business continuity.