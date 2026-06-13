Spirit World Travel Announces The Abundant Soul Transformational Cruise Aboard the Celebrity Edge

Seven-Day Immersive Retreat Sails Alaska's Inside Passage, July 23–30, 2027

We brought The Abundant Soul experience to sea because luxury and restoration are not opposites. When both are integrated with intention, they amplify each other.” — Dawna Campbell

TAMPA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spirit World Travel has announced The Abundant Soul Alaska Cruise, a seven-day transformational conference at sea sailing aboard the Celebrity Edge through Alaska's Inside Passage, July 23–30, 2027, departing Seattle, Washington. Hosted by Abundant Soul founder Dr. Dawna Campbell and Spirit World Travel founder and event host Jeremy E. McDonald, M.Ed., the voyage brings together keynote presentations, transformational workshops, and soul-centered community gatherings against the backdrop of one of the most breathtaking natural landscapes on Earth. Participation is limited to 110 guests, ensuring an intimate and immersive experience throughout the voyage.

The conference takes place aboard the Celebrity Edge, an award-winning luxury vessel recognized for its innovative design and world-class amenities. Guests will enjoy beautifully appointed staterooms with Infinite Verandas, inspired dining, and iconic spaces including the Magic Carpet and Rooftop Garden, all while participating in immersive programming throughout the voyage.

The Abundant Soul Alaska Cruise features an intimate conference at sea where each day brings a curated blend of keynote presentations, transformational workshops, and focused breakout sessions. Every speaker on the program is a recognized leader in personal transformation, bringing expertise, lived experience, and powerful teachings to the stage. Guests will move between inspiring talks and hands-on sessions designed to create real, lasting shifts, all while surrounded by the natural grandeur of Alaska's Inside Passage. Evening gatherings bring the community together in meaningful connection, while port days offer space for reflection, adventure, and the kind of perspective that only comes from stepping into the unknown.

"Alaska is one of the last places on Earth where nature speaks louder than the noise of modern life," said Dr. Campbell. "We brought The Abundant Soul experience to sea because luxury and restoration are not opposites. When both are integrated with intention, they amplify each other."

The seven-day itinerary takes participants through some of the most awe-inspiring destinations in the Pacific Northwest and Southeast Alaska. The voyage docks in Ketchikan, Alaska's southernmost port city and home to one of the world's largest collections of Tlingit totem poles, before sailing past Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier for a morning of cruising past ancient ice fields and abundant wildlife. The ship then docks in Juneau, Alaska's capital city, where Mendenhall Glacier and the surrounding Tongass rainforest await. A full day in Skagway invites exploration of the Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park and the legendary White Pass and Yukon Route Railway. The voyage concludes with an evening call in Victoria, British Columbia, the storied Garden City known for its Inner Harbour, historic Parliament Buildings, and the celebrated Butchart Gardens, before returning to Seattle on July 30, 2027.

The Abundant Soul Alaska Cruise welcomes those who are ready to step away from the pace of everyday life and invest in themselves. Each day at sea is thoughtfully designed to support genuine renewal, personal growth, and connection with a community of like-minded travelers.

"Transformational travel has always been at the heart of what Spirit World Travel creates," said McDonald. "Partnering with The Abundant Soul to bring this experience to Alaska felt like a natural evolution. The landscape alone invites something to shift in people. The programming we have built together makes that shift intentional."

Registration and full program details will be available at https://abundantsoulcruise.com/

About Dr. Dawna Campbell

Dr. Dawna Campbell, known globally as The Mind Whisperer, is the founder of The Abundant Soul, a transformational platform dedicated to guiding individuals toward clarity, purpose, and a deeper alignment with who they authentically are. With a background spanning finance, personal transformation, and conscious leadership, Campbell brings a rare blend of analytical precision and soul-centered wisdom to her work. Recognized with a Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award and a Global Distinguished Leadership Award accredited to the United Nations, UNESCO, and the European Parliament, Campbell has built a global community of seekers, leaders, and visionaries committed to living from the inside out. Through live events, immersive experiences, and powerful teachings, The Abundant Soul continues to expand its reach across the globe. To learn more: https://bookdawna.com

About Jeremy E. McDonald, M.Ed.

Jeremy E. McDonald, M.Ed., is the founder of Spirit World Travel and an internationally recognized transformational speaker, bestselling author, and mindset mastery expert with more than 25 years of experience guiding individuals toward their highest potential. As a Reiki Master, intuitive soul guide, and mindset mastery coach, McDonald has built a reputation for creating powerful spaces where genuine transformation takes place. Through Spirit World Travel, McDonald has produced acclaimed transformational gatherings including the Spirit Heart Cruise, Beyond the Veil, and the Inner Temple Symposium, bringing together conscious community, inspired programming, and extraordinary destinations in service of lasting personal growth. To learn more: https://jeremymcdonald.net

About Spirit World Travel Spirit World Travel, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a transformational travel company dedicated to creating immersive journey experiences for those seeking more than a traditional travel experience. Founded by Jeremy E. McDonald, M.Ed., each Spirit World Travel offering is thoughtfully curated to support personal growth, authentic connection, and meaningful transformation. From signature cruises to intimate gatherings, Spirit World Travel continues to redefine what it means to travel with purpose.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.