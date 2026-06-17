Today you can buy what you really want. Go ahead and make your own motorcycle. SORIANO shows ITALY how we can make the ITALY still great and brings it to the USA A movie to present SORIANO's inventions in 2027 called VITAMINE by Andrea Castaldi Soriano and his wife Tracey-Jean still got the future of their company ahead of others

The financial challenges of today's markets can be easily managed if done correctly” — Tracey Flood-Soriano

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Move Over, Silicon Valley: Marco Antonio Soriano Unveils the Future of EV, AI, and Italian Luxury in NYC

The tech world has a new architect of the future. Blending the relentless, multi-industry disruption of Elon Musk with the unparalleled sophistication of "Made in Italy" luxury, visionary entrepreneur Marco Antonio Soriano is set to host the most explosive event of the decade.

On June 25th, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, global media, A-list celebrities, and the world's top investors will converge at Ovest Pizzacoteca in New York City's favorite neighborhood. This is not just an event; it is the official unveiling of tomorrow.

Where tech giants have promised the future, Soriano is delivering it today—merging high-performance EVs, artificial intelligence, sustainable fashion, and telecom into one seamless, elite lifestyle ecosystem.

A Clash of Tech and Culinary Genius

To launch this modern renaissance, Soriano has partnered with New York culinary royalty. The event takes place at Ovest Pizzacoteca, operated by Mikele Luzzo—the legendary mastermind who Martha Stewart and Aerosmith made famous across NYC. A close ally of Soriano's, Luzzo is curating an atmosphere where cutting-edge innovation meets the absolute pinnacle of amazing cuisine and Italian dolce vita.

The Next Era of Global Disruption

Marco Antonio Soriano is rapidly redefining what it means to be a modern tech magnate. Much like the titans of the aerospace and EV sectors, Soriano operates across multiple verticals simultaneously, building a futuristic empire that commands global attention. Attendees will experience the full force of the Soriano ecosystem:

Soriano Motori Corp: Disrupting the EV space with breathtaking, ultra-high-performance electric motorcycles that defy the limits of modern engineering.

Soriano Motori Fashion: A hyper-modern, sustainable apparel line where the aggressive edge of EV culture meets high-end runway luxury.

Hanson Robotics: Featuring the world-famous AI marvel, Sophia the Robot, showcasing the seamless integration of artificial intelligence into human lifestyle.

Arius Technology: The worldwide leader in ultra-high-resolution 3D laser digitization, revolutionizing how we interact with the physical and digital worlds.

Elimobile: Pioneering the next frontier in telecommunications and mobile connectivity.

Soriano9: Engineering the North American Takeover

The epicenter of the evening is the official launch of the North American EV blitz. Soriano will spotlight the heavy-hitting partnership with Edward Gilchrest and Frank von Holzhausen of Gyre9.com—now operating as the formidable tech powerhouse Soriano9.com.

Together, they are executing a master plan to dominate the Americas. Work has officially commenced to flood the market with Soriano’s elite machines, dispatching them to the most prestigious distributors across the continent:

Charlotte Mclaren

Prestige Imports (Aventura, FL)

Tag Intercontinental (Calgary)

The Official Call to the Sorianisti

This is the definitive moment for all Sorianisti to experience the future of the Italian lifestyle right in the heart of New York City. The June 25th showcase is an unprecedented fusion of speed, AI, fashion, and flavor designed to capture the world's attention.

The future is electric. The future is connected. The future is Soriano.

"The financial challenges of today's markets can be easily managed if done correctly" - Tracey Flood

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